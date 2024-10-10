Fire Prevention Week sparks awareness

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla.– Andrew Truesdale remembers the exact moment when he arrived on scene early one morning in August 2008 to a house fire while stationed at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska.



Stepping off the fire truck, Truesdale saw a man on fire, standing on the lawn in front of the burning home that was beginning to cave in due to the growing flames.



“Firefighters approached the front of the home but as they opened the door, they were met with a heat so intense that it almost immediately began melting the helmets on their heads,” said Truesdale, 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron fire inspector.



The strength of the fire forced the firefighters to fall back and begin extinguishing the flames, using as much water as they could. Suppressant efforts lasted 45 minutes and once the fire was out, they were able to search the home.



“Ultimately, we found a young child on the second floor under a door that was unable to make it out,” Truesdale said.



After launching an investigation, Truesdale discovered the residents had disconnected the smoke detectors because they were tired of hearing the device beep, signaling the need for a battery change.



Years later, the house fire still serves as an example for Truesdale to remind his community of the importance of fire prevention.



Members of the 1st SOCES Fire Department hosted educational events across base as part of Fire Prevention Week at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct. 6-10, 2024.



This year's theme: “Smoke alarms: make them work for you!” strived to educate members and their families on the importance of how smoke detectors can make a difference, Truesdale added.



“We want to save and help as many people as possible,” said Master Sgt. Terrell Thomas Jr., the 1st SOCES Fire Department assistant chief of compliance. “It starts with education and Fire Prevention Week is a great way to do that.”



Throughout the week, Sparky, the National Fire Protection Association mascot, accompanied the Hurlburt firefighters at the child development center, youth center, and library, in an effort to educate younger generations on fire safety.



“If you haven’t seen a firefighter in full gear, it can be scary and a child needs to know we are safe, Sparky helps with that,” Truesdale noted. “Part of the education piece is we go to the school and we go to the daycares, and someone dresses up in full gear so they know exactly what we look like.”



As part of Fire Prevention Week, the Hurlburt Field Fire Department wants to remind the community that smoke alarms are vital to fire prevention and members should conduct monthly inspections of their equipment.



“We typically recommend changing your batteries during daylight saving time,” said A.J. Turek, 1st SOCES fire inspector.



Fire Prevention Week is nationally observed, to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 that claimed hundreds of lives and caused millions of dollars in damage. It continues to spread awareness about fire hazards and the importance of safety prevention measures such as smoke alarms.



Contacting your local fire department is a great resource available to address any questions or concerns regarding the installation or replacement of smoke alarms and can ensure it is done correctly, Turek added.

