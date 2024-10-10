Remains of Korean War Soldier, Mt. Ash, Kentucky, native, to be buried in Calverton, New York

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Raymond E. Hall, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred Oct. 21 at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, New York. Maloney’s Funeral Home, Holbrook, New York, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Mt. Ash, Kentucky, Hall was a member of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action July 31, 1950, at age 40, after being captured by enemy forces during intensive combat actions against North Korean People’s Army forces near Sunchon, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Hall was among 65 U.S. POWs executed by NKPA guards in the “Suncheon Tunnel Massacre.”



He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency May 10, 2024, after his remains were exhumed in August 2017 from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific - also known as the Punchbowl - Honolulu, Hawaii, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Sgt. 1st Class Hall go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3816978/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-hall-r/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Maloney’s Funeral Home, 631-981-7500.



