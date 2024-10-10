USACE Omaha District, tribally-owned company partner for Missouri River maintenance

Photo By Delanie Stafford | members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District’s Missouri River...... read more read more Photo By Delanie Stafford | members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District’s Missouri River Project Office transport an excavator up the Missouri River, Oct. 10, 2024. The excavator will be used to place riprap along the banks of the Missouri River to help prevent erosion. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Delanie Stafford) see less | View Image Page

Omaha, Neb. – In a demonstration of collaboration and innovation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, recently partnered with Flatwater Group to enhance maintenance operations along the Missouri River.



Flatwater Group is a division of Ho-Chunk, Inc., an economic development corporation owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska whose main purpose is to promote and support the economic growth and well-being of the tribe and its members. This partnership not only strengthens the resilience of vital infrastructure, but also supports local economic development.



The Omaha District’s Missouri River Project Office (MRPO) oversees a 237-mile stretch of the Missouri River, from Sioux City, Iowa, to Rulo, Nebraska, and is responsible for the maintenance of the Bank Stabilization and Navigation Project (BSNP). Authorized by the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1945, the BSNP is essential for establishing a navigation channel that is 300 feet wide with a nine-foot draft.



Traditionally, the Omaha District relied on a large business quarry for rock delivery to maintain navigation structures, which limited opportunities for local small businesses. Recognizing this, the Omaha District explored new approaches for obtaining rock. The project office also enhanced their capabilities to handle rock loading with USACE crews and equipment including acquiring a 30-ton articulated dump truck to facilitate operations.



“By shifting to a more inclusive model, we not only improved our operational efficiency but also opened the door for small businesses to participate in our procurement process,” said Nadine Catania, a USACE Omaha District senior contracting officer.



This led to the fiscal year 24 solicitation for rock delivery entering the Section 8(a) of the Small Business Act. Flatwater’s quote included an innovative delivery method which initially planned to transport rock via rail. However, when severe flooding impacted rail logistics in June 2024, USACE and Flatwater quickly adapted, negotiating a trucking-only solution which ensured timely delivery of essential materials with a minimal increase in cost. Flatwater and the quarry continued to adapt and started railing stone to Hawarden, Iowa and then trucking to the project office.



On July 8, 2024, the contract was awarded to Flatwater for 21,000 tons of quarried stone at a cost of about $1.8 million. This collaboration enabled the MRPO to respond swiftly to critical maintenance needs arising from this year’s floods while marking a significant operational milestone with the use of two towboats for the first time in years.



By Aug. 7, 2024, nearly 4,800 tons of rock had been successfully delivered, significantly enhancing the Omaha District's ability to manage non-routine maintenance tasks. Since then, USACE awarded Flatwater two additional options to the contract bringing the total requirement to 45,000 tons of quarried stone at an updated cost of $4.3 million.



“This project highlights Flatwater’s ability to deliver a needed resource despite multiple setbacks such as flooding, loss of a railroad bridge, and a high demand for trucking assets,” said Jeremy Szynskie, a MRPO civil engineer. By using a different approach to obtain rock, we have increased USACE’s responsiveness to repair navigation structures on the Missouri River. We’re proud to work alongside Flatwater, which shares our commitment to excellence and community development.”



Rock deliveries for this season are scheduled to end Oct. 31, 2024, and resume Mar. 1, 2025, in preparation of maintenance activities during the 2025 navigation season. The October delivery will bring the total delivered to MRPO to 10,000 tons for the year. This delivery will not only wrap up a challenging season marked by flooding and logistical hurdles, but also reinforce the strong partnership between USACE and Flatwater. The timely arrival of the rock ensures essential maintenance on the navigation channel can continue, further solidifying the infrastructure’s reliability for river traffic.



“Our partnerships with tribal entities like the Flatwater Group are vital to our mission,” said Billie Kingfisher, USACE Omaha District tribal liaison officer. “They not only enrich our projects with local knowledge and expertise but also empower communities by fostering economic growth and resilience. We believe that strong relationships with tribes are essential for sustainable infrastructure and mutual benefit.”



As the collaboration continues, it highlights the potential for future projects which blend federal capabilities with local expertise, fostering economic growth and enhancing the resilience of vital infrastructure along the Missouri River.



It is important to note that while this story highlights Flatwater Group, this coverage does not constitute an endorsement of this specific company by USACE or the federal government. USACE remains committed to promoting fair and open competition among all qualified businesses and values partnerships which enhance the mission of infrastructure maintenance and local economic development.