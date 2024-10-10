Tobyhanna powering the future with energy conservation and innovation

Tobyhanna Army Depot (TYAD) recognizes Army Energy Month every October, supporting the Army in its commitment to energy efficiency, sustainability, and mission readiness. This year’s theme is “Powering the Mission.”



For decades, Tobyhanna has embraced innovative technologies to reduce energy consumption. The focus on energy efficiency has helped the depot operate more sustainably and contributed to significant cost savings - addressing one of the Army's largest expenses: energy.



In its earlier years, the depot’s primary energy source was coal. In 1999, the organization transitioned to natural gas for its heating systems, drastically reducing its carbon footprint and winning the prestigious White House Closing the Circle Environmental Award.



One of TYAD’s standout efforts is its installation of a vegetative (green) roof in 2006 to regulate indoor temperature and save energy. The 14,141-square-foot roof space was covered with sedum perennials, as soil and dense vegetation cover have exceptional insulation value. This project continues to benefit the installation today.



More recently, the depot has tapped into renewable energy sources like solar energy, installing solar panels and solar walls on several buildings.



“The Environmental Team needs to be creative with solutions when looking for renewable energy projects as the area and mission constrain the use of solar and wind power,” said Environmental Branch Chief Paula Mesaris. “We are also looking to integrate more smart metering capability to better understand where and how energy is used in order to better target improvements, such as building envelope improvements, rapid rollup doors, and sensor technology.”



All light bulbs across the installation are in the process of being converted to LED bulbs, which use a fraction of the energy required to power traditional fluorescent bulbs and last much longer. The depot’s fleet of vehicles is gradually transitioning to electric vehicles. These government zero emissions vehicles can be charged on-post at one of several recently added charging stations.



A strong, resilient energy infrastructure is key to ensuring the depot’s long-term viability. These sustainability initiatives enhance TYAD’s ability to adapt to evolving environmental challenges while remaining a dependable resource for the Army.



“Reduction of electricity use and switching to carbon-free electricity producers also reduces our greenhouse gas emissions, improving climate resiliency,” added Environmental Engineer Devin Zurawski.



According to Energy Manager David Ecklund, TYAD has seen a significant reduction in energy usage as a result of these combined efforts.



“We have been trending downward since 2019,” said Ecklund. “The goal for 2024 was 125 million British thermal units (BTU) per thousand square feet, based on a 1.5% reduction from a 2019 baseline of 133 million BTU per thousand square feet. Tobyhanna’s actual energy use intensity for 2023 is 98 million BTU per thousand square feet, or 22% better than our goal.”



Despite the depot’s success, now is not the time to rest on its laurels. It is imperative to continue pushing forward to achieve even greater results. Continuing to demonstrate environmental stewardship is directly aligned with TYAD’s strategic plan, specifically the Shape the Future line of effort. Future plans include the installation of a microgrid on the installation by 2035, as part of the Army Climate Strategy. This particular project is critical to mission readiness.



“Microgrid installation will provide resiliency and reduce risk to the mission in the event of a power outage or energy shortage,” said Mesaris.



