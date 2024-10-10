FLANG Supports Historical Hurricane Milton Response Joint Operation

Photo By Pfc. Eli Johnson | Florida Air National Guard Master Sgt. Joseph Whitley, a quality assurance inspector...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Eli Johnson | Florida Air National Guard Master Sgt. Joseph Whitley, a quality assurance inspector with 202nd Red Horse Squadron, 125th Fighter Wing, conducts route clearance during Hurricane Milton response operations in Tampa, Fla., Oct. 13, 2024. The Florida National Guard remained committed to assisting communities in their recovery efforts, ensured critical resources were available where needed most. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Eli Johnson) see less | View Image Page

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FLA.- Hurricane Milton made Florida National Guard history as one of the state's largest multi-agency activations. The Florida Air National Guard (FLANG) activated over 900 Airmen before the storm's land fall to ensure rapid response to storm preparations and post-storm operations.



Airmen across the FLANG held critical roles that included joint operations centers, search and rescue teams, route clearing capabilities and more. Guardsmen demonstrated their dedication to the citizens of Florida as they utilized their skills to work alongside Army counterparts during 24 hour operations.



“With the hurricane hitting my home town, it signifies why I joined the Air National Guard in the first place,” said Tech Sgt. Britney Pinson, an intelligence analyst with 101st Air and Space Operations Group. “ It's about being able to be out here helping my direct community and making sure they are getting all the resources that they need to get back to daily life and make Florida what it was before the storm and even better after. “



The FLNG has continued to fine tune their disaster response operations throughout the years. As each storm season and activation passes, Airmen and Soldiers find themselves adapting their interoperability capabilities in order to provide assistance to all those in need.



“We are some of the first ones out there removing debris with our route clearance teams opening up for the emergency response vehicles as well as our rescue medics,” said Lt. Col. Pete Rogell, Florida Joint Force Headquarters deputy of Air Force Operations. “Milton is pretty unique for us as we have integrated on all levels to include the joint operations center, working plans and all the way down to the search and rescue to provide immediate response. Working alongside the Army also makes us better because they ensure that we are integrated and provide the best impact we can to the citizens.”



The Air National Guard maintained its presence as both rear support and field operators. Specialised units like 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers Squadron made it possible for relief efforts to navigate through the aftermath of the storm as they removed debris throughout impact zones. Route clearing was crucial to mission success as many communities found themselves cut off from resources with no means to travel. Points of distribution were quickly developed in affected areas following clearance crews intervention.



“My biggest take away from this experience here has been not only seeing what the Air National Guard side of things are doing with these responses but also seeing what the army is doing,” said Pinson. “ Seeing that filter of taskings and mobilizations is something that I hadn't seen before in my previous storm activations. Working with the Army has been great, its one team one fight. Everyone's been welcoming and excited that the Air is here.”



Airmen across the state continue to support Hurricane Milton post-storm operations and serve the citizens of Florida. The FLNG demonstrates its devotion to communities as they remain always ready, always there.