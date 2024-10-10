Beaufort S.C.- Dr. Starksy Clark is just one of the fantastic Pharmacists at Naval Hospital Beaufort. Originally from Baton Rouge, L.A, she has been working at Naval Hospital Beaufort now for 5 years.

Dr. Clark said " working a Naval Hospital Beaufort is extremely fulling. It gives me the opportunity to serve patients and ensure our service members are health and mission ready."

When asked what she enjoys most about her position as pharmacist here at the hospital she stated " a key aspect of my role that I am especially proud of its teaching sailor's pharmacy operations and skills they can apply in the field. Be able to equip these sailors with the knowledge to handle medications, manage supplies and make critical decisions under pressure is a vital part of ensuring they are prepared for whatever situations they may face."

Dr. Clark also feels rewarded when she sees the sailors grow and gain confidence to manage such high impact responsibilities, knowing that they will use these skills when they are deployed.

"One of the things that I love most about my work is the opportunity to combine my passion for science and patient care. Whether it is providing personalized recommendations or addressing concerns, I feel privileged to be a part of each patient's healthcare journey," said Dr. Clark.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2024 Date Posted: 10.15.2024 09:49 Story ID: 483100 Location: BEAUFORT , SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet one of the Pharmacist at Naval Hosptial Beaufort, by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.