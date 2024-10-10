U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Firefighters Host Joint Water Rescue Training Event

Photo By Ichiro Tokashiki | U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Torii Station firefighters stationed at Naha Military Port...... read more read more Photo By Ichiro Tokashiki | U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Torii Station firefighters stationed at Naha Military Port conducted a joint water rescue training exercise alongside the Naha City Fire Department and the Japanese Coast Guard on Oct. 10, at Naha Military Port, Okinawa, Japan. see less | View Image Page

Torii Station, Japan — U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Torii Station firefighters stationed at Naha Military Port conducted a joint water rescue training exercise alongside the Naha City Fire Department and the Japanese Coast Guard on Oct. 10, at Naha Military Port, Okinawa, Japan.



This marked the first time the three agencies collaborated in such a capacity. The primary goal of the training was to strengthen coordination between the agencies, familiarize the teams with each other’s capabilities, and enhance preparedness for potential large-scale rescue operations.



“Torii is a small fire department with limited capabilities,” said Matthew B. Spreitzer, Chief of Fire and Emergency Services for USAG Okinawa. “In the case of a medium or large fire/rescue emergency, we would need to rely heavily upon our host national partners for additional resources and equipment during emergencies that reach beyond our capabilities.”



While Torii Station provides essential emergency services, Spreitzer emphasized that collaboration with Japanese counterparts is critical to ensuring comprehensive protection for the local community.



Spreitzer noted the importance of working closely with the Naha City Fire Department and the Japanese Coast Guard not only builds trust but also enhances the overall effectiveness of rescue operations.



“We greatly appreciate the local Japanese emergency responders’ willingness and dedication,” said Spreitzer. “Their support helps our department provide lifesaving emergency capabilities for our Soldiers, civilians, and MLC employees.”



He also thanked the local partners for their contribution to the success of the USAG Okinawa’s mission.



“Without our partners, our community would not have the level of protection they all deserve,” he said. “Torii’s mission capability would not be able to be met. We wholeheartedly thank all our local emergency responders for their unwavering support.”