USS New York Arrives in Larnaca, Cyprus for Port Visit

LARNACA, CYPRUS – The amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) and embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Special Operations Capable (SOC) arrived in Larnaca, Cyprus for a regularly scheduled port visit, October 14, 2024.



“Our Sailors and Marines are eager to experience the vibrant Cypriot culture, food, and history while continuing to forge and strengthen the ties between the two partners,” said Cmdr. David Pagan, New York’s executive officer. “The opportunity to experience the world-class hospitality of the Cypriot people is something our crew is exceptionally excited for and we sincerely appreciate their support as we deepen our bond with them as military ambassadors for the United States.”



While in the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, New York will support U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. The presence of an integrated Navy-Marine Corps team provides flexibility and enhanced capability to NAVEUR-NAVAF and U.S. 6th Fleet.



New York departed Norfolk, Virginia on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations on May 22.



The Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) consists of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), New York, Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), and embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Special Operations Capable (SOC).



The 24th MEU (SOC) is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) providing strategic speed and agility, ensuring our Marines are prepared to respond and protect U.S. national security interests around the globe. The MEU can respond rapidly from longer ranges with greater capabilities across the spectrum of military conflict.



You can follow USS New York’s adventures on Facebook and Instagram (@uss_newyork).



To learn more about WSP ARG and 24th MEU (SOC) “Team of Teams,” visit their DVIDS feature page at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/wasparg24thmeu.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2024 Date Posted: 10.14.2024 15:34 Story ID: 483075 Location: LARNACA, CY Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New York Arrives in Larnaca, Cyprus for Port Visit, by LTJG Jorge Ilagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.