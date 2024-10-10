Wasp Amphibious Ready Group Celebrates Navy's 249th Birthday

Feature Story:

NEWS | October 14, 2024



Centuries of Service and Success: U.S. Navy’s 249th Birthday

By: Ensign Henry Streater, Public Affairs Officer, Amphibious Squadron (CPR) 4



MEDDITERRANEAN SEA – October 13, 2024 marks a significant milestone in the history of the United States Navy: Its 249th birthday. From its humble beginnings in the Continental Navy to its modern-day global presence, the Navy has played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s destiny.

The Navy’s roots trace back to the American Revolution, when the Continental Congress authorized the creation of a small fleet to combat British naval forces. Over the centuries, the Navy has evolved, adapting to technological advancements and geopolitical changes. From the Age of Sail to the era of steam-powered warships, and then to the nuclear age, the Navy has consistently remained at the forefront of naval innovation.

To commemorate the occasion, the crews of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) and the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) gathered on their ships’ respective mess decks to watch the CNO’s birthday video, hear remarks from the ships’ leadership, and participate in traditional cake-cutting ceremonies.

As the Navy has grown, it has created its own traditions, including one around its birthday. At sea, Wasp, New York and Oak Hill, as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG), upheld one such tradition by holding a Navy birthday cake-cutting ceremony, performed by the youngest and the oldest Sailor at the same time. The tradition represents the passing of knowledge and experience from one generation to the next.

“As we commemorate 249 years of the Navy, we can look back on our rich history as a source of pride and inspiration,” said Capt. Nakia Cooper, commodore of the WSP ARG and commander of embarked Amphibious Squadron (CPR) 4. “We can also look forward with confidence as we steer the waypoints that will take us into the future.”

In 1972, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Elmo R. Zumwalt authorized official recognition of 13 October as the birthday of the U.S. Navy. Since then, each CNO has encouraged a Navy-wide celebration of this occasion “to enhance a greater appreciation of our Navy heritage, and to provide a positive influence toward pride and professionalism in the naval service.”

As stated by Cooper, throughout its history, the Navy has made countless contributions to the United States. It has protected our nation’s shores, ensured freedom of the seas, and supported humanitarian efforts around the globe. Notable achievements include:

The War of 1812: The Navy played a crucial role in defending the United States against British naval forces, culminating in the Battle of New Orleans.

World War II: The Navy’s victories in the Pacific Theater were instrumental in defeating the Japanese Empire and securing Allied victory.

The Cold War: The Navy’s nuclear deterrence capabilities helped prevent a nuclear war and maintain peace during the post-Korean War era.

Global humanitarian assistance: The Navy has responded and continues to respond to natural disasters, providing medical care, and delivering aid to countries in need.

The WSP ARG-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) celebrated the Navy’s birthday while on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations, in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, and while continuing to promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. The presence of an integrated Navy-Marine Corps team provides flexibility and enhanced capability to NAVEUR-NAVAF and U.S. 6th Fleet.

The 24th MEU (SOC) is a rapidly deployable Marine Air-Ground Task Force that consists of: Battalion Landing Team 1/8, the Ground Combat Element; Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), the Aviation Combat Element; and Combat Logistics Battalion 24, and the Logistics Combat Element.

