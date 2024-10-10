Commander of Pacific Fleet Visits U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, Highlights Strategic Importance and Recognizes Dedication of Personnel

Photo By Seaman Jordan Steis | DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S....... read more read more Photo By Seaman Jordan Steis | DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Capt. Brian A. Jamison, commanding officer of U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, tour the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation marina during Koehler’s visit to NSF Diego Garcia Oct. 11, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis) see less | View Image Page

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visited U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia on Oct. 11, alongside Fleet Master Chief Donald L. Davis, Jr., to highlight the strategic significance of the facility and commend the dedication of its Sailors, Airmen, Soldiers, Guardians, and civilian workforce.

The visit emphasized NSF Diego Garcia’s critical role in supporting U.S. and allied operations in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in maintaining global stability, freedom of navigation, and vital lines of communication. During his tour of the installation, Koehler visited key operational sites, meeting directly with personnel and gaining first-hand insight into the unique challenges and mission requirements of those stationed at this remote but vital outpost.

As part of the tour, Koehler inspected the facility's operational readiness, including its logistics capabilities, support infrastructure, and mission-critical assets. He praised the personnel for their resilience and unwavering commitment, noting the changes since his last visit to Diego Garcia nearly 40 years ago.

“Although this base has changed dramatically since 1984, its strategic importance to the U.S. and our allies remains constant,” said Koehler. “Your work here ensures the security of essential sea lanes and communication networks in the Indo-Pacific, particularly as tensions rise in the region.”

Koehler further stressed the importance of maintaining combat readiness, not only through advanced ships and aircraft but through the professionalism and preparedness of the men and women who serve.

“Combat readiness starts with the people—our Sailors, Airmen, Soldiers, Guardians, and civilians who work tirelessly to uphold our mission. Your dedication is critical in deterring potential adversaries and ensuring peace and stability in this region,” he said.

During an address to assembled personnel, Koehler presented certificates of appreciation to Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Laquan Deen, who successfully led docking operations for over 30 vessels without incident, and Master-at-Arms 1st Class Alexander Hoven, for exemplary leadership during the annual Military Working Dog Assessment.

Davis echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the professionalism and resilience of the Diego Garcia team.

“This base is home to some of the finest professionals in the Navy. Your discipline, competency, and constant self-improvement are the backbone of our success,” said Davis. He also highlighted the importance of fostering a safe and supportive environment for all personnel.

Koehler concluded the visit by reaffirming Diego Garcia’s central role in the U.S. Navy’s broader strategy.



“Diego Garcia will continue to be a key player in maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean and beyond,” he remarked.

The visit provided Koehler and Davis with an opportunity to engage directly with the NSF Diego Garcia team, reinforcing their commitment to supporting the base’s mission and its essential role in the Pacific Fleet’s efforts to safeguard regional stability.