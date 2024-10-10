U.S. Army, Multinational Partners Review Successes and Shortcomings, Prepare for Second Half of JPMRC 25-01

Photo By Sgt. Jared Simmons | U.S. Army Col. David Lamborn, commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jared Simmons | U.S. Army Col. David Lamborn, commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division speaks during an after-action review during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, Oct. 12, 2024, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – U.S. Army leaders with the 25th Infantry Division alongside the 196th Infantry Brigade and multinational partners came together for an after action review (AAR) that serves as the halfway point of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 25-01 currently taking place across Hawaii.



JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners.



An AAR allows leaders to receive immediate, constructive and actionable feedback on a training scenario. Conducting it at the midway is uniquely beneficial because it allows Leaders to translate and implement what they learned right away into their operations.



“It is how we determine that we’re conducting training to standard,” said Lt. Col. Trevor O’Malley, Deputy Commander of the 196th Inf. Bde., JPMRC. “We identify our gaps, where we’re falling short, what we can do to improve.”



The AAR started with opposing forces talking about what had gone right and wrong from their perspective, then covered mission command, intelligence gathering, planning, sustainment and warfighting readiness. It gave each commander the opportunity to address their concerns, thoughts and open a dialogue with their peers.



A large part of an AAR is also reinforcing what went well. After multiple successful offensive operations, the 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team will begin to transition to defensive operations against opposing forces, utilizing lessons learned for a more seamless operation.



“We finish with one thing that we can do right now within the next 24 hours and the next battle period,” O’Malley said. “What is the thing we can do to impact change now?”



JPMRC allows Soldiers across the joint force as well as our multinational Allies and partners the opportunity to engage in live, tough, realistic training against peer or near-peer threats across all domains. It builds interoperability, readiness, and allows us to test out new and experimental capabilities as we would actually use them in real-world operations.



“The greatest lesson we’re learning is that nothing takes the place of a leader’s presence on the battlefield,” said Col. Matthew P. Leclair, commander of the 196th Infantry Brigade - JPMRC, U.S. Army Pacific Command. “Our ability to impose our will on the enemy, on a terrain of our choosing, at the proper time, is what is going to win in the end.”