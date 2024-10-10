Behind the Lens: Florida National Guard Public Affairs Captures the Hurricane Milton Response

Photo By Senior Airman Thomas Keisler | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock, the noncommissioned officer in charge of...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Thomas Keisler | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock, the noncommissioned officer in charge of command information for the 125th Fighter Wing public affairs office, documents Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group as they prepare to depart from Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, Oct. 10. 2024. It is the job of Public Affairs to develop scripts and graphics, serve as on-camera announcers, and document both ground and aerial missions to ensure information is captured for current and future generations to see. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 3,000 Florida National Guard troops are activated this week to support Hurricane Milton relief efforts, but an unseen mission is being carried out behind the camera. A small team of airmen, soldiers, and civilians from the Florida National Guard public affairs office worked to capture the humanity, dedication, and resilience of the Guard’s response during one of Florida’s most devastating hurricanes.



The powerful Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 150 mph, caused widespread destruction across the state, damaging homes, infrastructure, and critical services. The Guard's mission is clear: support recovery efforts, provide relief to impacted communities, and assist in restoring essential services. The public affairs mission is equally important— sharing the story of the National Guard’s efforts and reinforcing public trust.



Public affairs is more than just taking photos. It is a career built on strategic communication, storytelling, and maintaining transparency between the military and the public. Public affairs officers, photojournalists, and communication specialists collaborate directly with media, develop key messaging, and craft narratives that highlight the National Guard’s role in crisis response. Their work ensures the public understands the Guard’s contributions and the positive impact on local communities, reinforcing trust in the military.





-Coordinated Response and Storytelling-



Within hours of the storm's landfall, public affairs teams were deployed across the affected areas of Florida, documenting operations and ensuring critical information reached media outlets.



“It’s not just about taking photos,” said Capt. Brittianie Funderburk, public affairs officer for the Florida Air National Guard. “Our mission is to tell the story of the National Guard in a way that highlights the dedication, professionalism, and resilience of our airmen and soldiers. We’re here to make sure the public knows that the Guard is here, what we’re doing, and how we’re making a difference during times of crisis.”



Public affairs isn’t just about photos and press releases; it’s about informing the public. Funderburk emphasized the importance of crafting messaging that resonates with the public and showcases the National Guard’s contributions effectively.



“Our job goes beyond simply documenting the mission—we shape the narrative, ensuring media and public engagements deliver the right message,” Funderburk said. “Whether it’s through interviews, social media, or press briefings, public affairs plays a critical role in helping the public understand how we’re supporting recovery efforts.”





-Collaborative Planning for Effective Coverage-



Mission planning and troop disbursement are key to ensuring that the public affairs teams are in the right places at the right times, capturing key moments of recovery and resilience.



“We worked closely with emergency response leaders and planners to make sure that our personnel are embedded with units providing critical services,” said Chris Milbrodt, public affairs information manager with the Florida National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, who assists in mission planning and the disbursement of public affairs personnel across affected areas. “From search and rescue missions to convoy operations delivering supplies, we position our people to capture compelling stories.”



The images and stories produced by the public affairs team are shared widely through social media, news outlets, and official channels, showcasing the Guard’s hurricane relief efforts.



“Public affairs isn't just along for the ride,” Milbrodt emphasizes. “We’re an essential part of the mission. The content we produce informs the public, reassures affected communities, and maintain transparency. Our airmen and soldiers are doing incredible work, and it’s our job to make sure their efforts are seen and understood.”





-The Role of Visual Storytelling-



For Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock, a photojournalist with the 125th Fighter Wing based in Jacksonville, Fla., Hurricane Milton marks his sixth hurricane response mission. From capturing images of Guardsmen rescuing stranded residents to documenting the delivery of supplies in hard-hit areas, Hancock’s role is pivotal in visually telling the story of the National Guard’s efforts.



“Hurricanes are unpredictable, and every response mission is different,” Hancock said. “What stays the same is the need to show the public what’s happening on the ground. These images highlight the sacrifices people are making.”



The Florida National Guard public affairs team’s photos, often used by major news networks and shared across social media, provide a window into the storm's aftermath and the military’s response.



“It’s about more than just the photos,” Hancock added. “We’re members of these communities, and when they see National Guard members out there helping, it reinforces that we’re all in this together. That’s why public affairs is so important—we’re not just showing what’s happening, we’re telling the world that the National Guard is here for them.”





-Public Affairs: An Integral Part of the Military Mission-



Public affairs plays a vital role in ensuring the public remains informed about military operations, particularly in disaster response situations like Hurricane Milton. By working with the media and using various communication platforms, the Florida National Guard’s public affairs team ensures that accurate and timely information reached the public, strengthening the connection between the military and the communities they serve.



“Our presence in the field allows us to share firsthand accounts of what our service members are doing,” Funderburk explained. “It’s important for the public to know that we’re not just responding to a disaster, but we’re doing it with compassion, skill, and professionalism. We’re telling the story of how the National Guard protects and serves.”



Beyond disseminating information, public affairs helps manage the narrative, working to build trust and transparency with the public. Whether through social media, interviews with local news outlets, or official press conferences, the public affairs team bridges the military’s mission with the public’s understanding.



“We’re here to make sure the public knows what’s happening and why,” said Milbrodt. “In times of crisis, the story we tell is just as important as the work we do. Public affairs ensures that story is accurate and reflective of the Guard’s values.”



As Florida recovers from Hurricane Milton, the stories captured by the Florida National Guard’s public affairs team will serve as a testament to the Guard’s dedication to the state and its citizens. Their efforts ensure that the public sees the impact of the National Guard’s work, building trust and confidence in the military’s ability to respond to future crises.



“Public affairs is more than just being on the sidelines,” Funderburk said. “We’re an active part of the mission, making sure that the public sees and understands the incredible work our airmen and soldiers are doing. That’s what makes our role so vital.”



