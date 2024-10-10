Heroes on the Frontlines: Florida National Guard Races to the Rescue After Tornadoes Devastate During Hurricane Milton

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith | U.S. Soldiers from the Florida and South Carolina National Guard search for residents...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith | U.S. Soldiers from the Florida and South Carolina National Guard search for residents in need of assistance near Stuart, Florida, Oct. 10, 2024. Areas of the city were decimated by tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Milton as the storm progressed across the state. The Soldiers are assigned to Charlie Company 1st Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the Detachment 1, 1051st Transportation Company, 1050 Transportation Battalion, in Florida and South Carolina, respectively. Currently, there are over 6,500 Soldiers and Airmen from Guard units in Florida, South Carolina, Virginia, Michigan, Arkansas, New York and Louisiana assisting state and local officials in response operations across impacted areas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith) see less | View Image Page

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Florida National Guard's 1st Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment quickly mobilized to respond to a series of tornadoes that touched down near Fort Pierce on Oct. 10, 2024, as Hurricane Milton swept across the region. Within hours, the battalion’s soldiers were actively conducting search and rescue (SAR) operations, clearing roads, and ensuring residents’ safety in some of the hardest-hit areas.



Delta Company led the initial response, despite worsening conditions, clearing approximately 30 miles of road that had been blocked by fallen trees and debris. Their swift action allowed emergency vehicles and first responders to access the devastated communities more efficiently. The company reached 18 communities in the first few hours, making contact with more than 100 residents to ensure their safety, distribute supplies, and offer assistance.



“We train for disaster response all year, but when the moment comes, it’s about putting that training into action. Our soldiers reacted quickly, clearing roadways and making sure families were safe. We knew lives were on the line, and that’s what drives us to be the first ones there,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Shuler, 1st battalion commander.



The battalion's SAR mission was critical in rescuing 15 adults, four children, and five dogs trapped in homes and vehicles by floodwaters and debris. Soldiers used high-wheeled vehicles and specialized equipment to navigate difficult terrain and ensure swift rescues. Delta Company, led by First Sgt. Pedro Montero, who is a firefighter with the City of Miami Fire Department and a member of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue South Florida Task Force 2, played a key role in these rescues, working tirelessly to reach those in danger.



“We train for situations like this, but actually being out there, saving lives, and removing people from dangerous conditions really hits home,” Montero said. “Our soldiers are dedicated to helping the community, and there’s no greater honor than stepping in when people need us most. These aren’t just strangers we’re helping—these are our neighbors, our families.”



The coordination between the Florida National Guard and local civil authorities and first responders was key to ensuring an effective response. Capt. Nathaniel Snodgrass, plans officer for the 1st Battalion, noted the importance of this collaboration. “Our partnership with local emergency agencies ensured that we were able to provide timely, life-saving assistance,” Snodgrass said. “We worked seamlessly with police, fire, and rescue teams, which allowed us to cover more ground and reach more people.”



In addition to their search and rescue efforts, soldiers from the battalion set up Points of Distribution (PODs) to deliver food, water, and medical supplies to affected residents. The battalion's high-wheel vehicles were instrumental in reaching areas that civilian agencies could not access due to flooding.



As the day progressed, the 1st Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment had made significant progress, making contact with over 200 residents and ensuring that they were safe. Their ability to quickly adapt to changing circumstances was key to their success.



“We are Floridians—your neighbors, employees, and friends. We will take care of you like you are our family… because you are,” Montero said. “This is our home too, and we’re proud to be able to help save our neighbors and recover.”



The Florida National Guard plays a vital role in the state's hurricane relief efforts, driven by its commitment to protect and serve Florida's citizens during times of crisis. With a mission centered around disaster response, the National Guard is prepared to mobilize at a moment's notice to provide critical support in life-saving operations, infrastructure recovery, and community assistance. From clearing roads and conducting search and rescue missions to distributing essential supplies, the National Guard’s highly trained soldiers and airmen bring unique capabilities and specialized equipment that complement local authorities’ efforts. As a force deeply embedded within the communities it serves, the Florida National Guard takes immense pride in its role as a first responder, ensuring that when natural disasters strike, no one is left behind.



“Our mission goes beyond just responding to the immediate disaster. We’re here to help stabilize, support recovery efforts, and restore hope. We know that in times of crisis, the Florida National Guard is a beacon of safety and security for the community, and we take that responsibility very seriously,” Shuler said. “We stand ready, whether it’s clearing debris or rescuing families, to serve our fellow Floridians and help them rebuild stronger than before.” This enduring commitment underscores the Florida National Guard’s readiness and its unwavering dedication to safeguarding the state’s residents when they need it most.