AWOL to A-okay!

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti — U.S. Army Specialist (SPC) Inioluwa Oluowotade of the Pennsylvania National Guard, once facing the consequences of being absent without leave (AWOL), has since turned his military career around and is now recognized as an exemplary soldier during his deployment to Africa.

Oluowotade, who goes by Olu, journey took an unexpected turn earlier this year when he went AWOL from his unit's deployment to East Africa following the sudden death of his uncle in Nigeria. Devastated by the loss, Olu flew to his home country to attend the funeral, intending to return and join his unit. However, complications arose when he lost his passport, preventing him from making the necessary flight in time to report for duty.



"I wanted to be there for my family and celebrate the life of my uncle, but I also wanted to get back to my unit. Losing my passport was a setback that caused everything to spiral," Olu said. Upon his eventual return, Olu faced the repercussions of his absence. Upon landing in El Paso Texas in order to report to Fort Bliss for pre-mobilization, SPC Olu was arrested by Military Police (MP). The issue was sorted by Task Force Paxton leadership but Olu was again arrested by Fort Bliss MPs after scanning his military ID at the base’s main gate. As punishment for being AWOL SPC Olu was demoted to Pvt. but the Task Force granted him an opportunity to demonstrate his commitment. Pvt. Olu was reassigned to Carnage Company 1-112th IN, Pennsylvania National Guard to give him a fresh start for the remainder of the deployment.



Since joining his new team, Olu has excelled in his duties. His leadership describes him as a model soldier, dedicated to the mission and always willing to go above and beyond to support his fellow soldiers. "Everyone makes mistakes, but what matters is how you recover. Olu showed resilience and an eagerness to prove himself. He’s become an integral part of the team," said 1st Sgt. Donald Shakespeare, his unit's senior enlisted leader. Through his hard work and determination Olu has since been re-promoted to Specialist.



Olu's story serves as a reminder of the challenges soldiers face both on and off duty. His ability to overcome personal adversity and refocus on his military responsibilities has earned him respect among his peers and leadership. "I’m grateful for the second chance I was given," Olu said. "This deployment is important to me, and I want to make the most of it." Olu’s situation illustrates how soldiers, with the right support and determination, can rebound from difficult situations and continue to serve with distinction.

