Extension for Public Comment to Draft Environmental Impact Statement for Regional Special Use Airspace Optimization

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Arizona – The Air Force announces an extension to the public comment period for the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Regional Special Use Airspace Optimization to Support Air Force Missions in Arizona.



The public comment period has been extended to November 12, 2024, to allow additional time for the interested public to review the Draft EIS and submit comments. No changes have been made to the Draft EIS or supporting materials, all of which are available on the project website: www.ArizonaRegionalAirspaceEIS.com.



Paper copies of the Draft EIS are available for review in several local libraries (see website for list). Comments submitted during the initial public comment period from August 9 – October 9, 2024, are currently being reviewed and do not need to be resubmitted.



Further comments can be provided through the project website and via mail to:



Arizona Regional Airspace EIS

c/o Stantec

501 Butler Farm Rd.

Suite H, Hampton, VA 23666.



For questions, please call the Luke AFB Public Affairs Office at (623) 856-6011 or email 56fw.pa@us.af.mil.