Leftover materials receive explosive sendoff at Arnold AFB

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – A loud, sharp boom broke the stillness in a remote area of Arnold Air Force Base for the briefest of moments on the morning of Sept. 10.

A dark cloud rose above the tree line, evaporating into the blue sky almost as quickly as it appeared. Turf and earth were sent hurtling skyward before falling back to the ground. The quick burst released waves of energy that rippled the leaves on surrounding trees. Birds startled by the sudden, powerful crash of sound darted from the nearby forest in search of a quieter setting.

An existing crater from which the bang originated was made all the deeper by the blast. Within this cavity, team members from Arnold present and those from Eglin Air Force Base who traveled north from Florida to observe the scene found just what they hoped to – nothing.

Everything went off exactly as planned, and not a trace of the leftover explosives and residue associated with testing recently conducted at Arnold AFB remained.

Fittingly, an explosion was used to dispose of these explosive materials.

When the recent test series ended, some explosive pucks, which were designed specifically to meet required customer specifications for the tests, remained unused. There were no future plans to utilize these materials, and it was decided the surplus pucks could not be kept indefinitely at Arnold AFB, headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex.

“Due to the uniqueness of the items utilized, the U.S. Air Force determined that the items were not economically feasible to retain in the stockpile, ship back to the manufacturer or store through a depot activity,” said Master Sgt. Anthony Velez, AEDC senior munitions inspector at Arnold AFB.

Assistance with the disposal was provided by the 96th Civil Engineer Squadron out of Eglin.

The 96 CES maintained a presence at Arnold AFB throughout both the testing and disposal. Because the testing involved the use of high explosives, AEDC test personnel at Arnold AFB contacted the 96 CES Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight in May 2023 to seek its support.

“After multiple meetings and a site visit, it was decided that personnel from the 96th EOD flight would be on hand for all tests conducted utilizing high explosives,” said Tech Sgt. Brandon Miller, 96 CES EOD Flight team leader. “Personnel traveled to Arnold Air Force Base multiple times for a series of tests that were conducted and assisted in the safety and cleanup of the test.”

Once the testing concluded, a plan to dispose of the extra explosives, as well as anything that came into contact with the residue left in the test cell, was developed. Miller and fellow 96 CES EOD Flight team member Tech Sgt. Joshua Frehner traveled to Arnold AFB for a final disposal planning meeting. They remained in the area to oversee the destruction of the materials.

“Throughout the process, we provided an explosive safety viewpoint on what we could provide, what types of hazards are present and how, once testing was completed, we would destroy any remaining residue,” Miller said.

It was determined that the easiest and most cost-effective means of getting rid of the leftover pucks and residue would be to simply blow them up.

The materials requiring demolition were taken to an area on the Arnold AFB property previously used for the disposal of explosives. This area was chosen due to its limited public access, distance from any structures and separation from public traffic routes.

Prior to this Sept. 10 disposal, the last emergency destruction of ordnance at this location occurred in November 2021 when an anti-personnel mine from World War II was found within a nearby hunting area.

At the site, materials associated with the recent test were placed into an existing hole in the ground. They were topped with a charge of explosives which was detonated.

To ensure their safety, personnel present were staged several thousand feet from the site of the detonation. Miller said this put the group well outside the range of fragmentations that may have been created and thrown as a result of the explosion.

Following the disposal, a sweep of the area was performed.

“Per our procedures, we conducted a post-detonation assessment to evaluate for any residue, environmental effects or unintended consequences,” Velez said. “We determined the blast to be successful. No residue remained and no further hazard existed.”

Leading up to the detonation event, those planning how the disposal would be carried out coordinated with Arnold AFB Security Forces, Fire and Emergency Services from both Arnold and Eglin, and AEDC Public Affairs at Arnold AFB. The Security Forces team also reached out to local law enforcement officials.

Personnel from each of these groups joined Miller, Frehner, Arnold AFB munitions staff and team members from the responsible test squadron to observe the disposal. Prior to the blast, disposal planners also worked with Federal Aviation Administration officials in Memphis to ensure no aircraft were flying overhead during the explosion and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to ensure environmental aspects of the disposal were within regulations.

Before the detonation, AEDC Public Affairs released information about the disposal to notify Arnold AFB personnel and public.

Although it was over in a flash, Luis Velasquez, a test manager at Arnold AFB, said the success of the disposal was the result of weeks of planning and execution. From the outset, he added, all involved were engaged and ready to do their part to ensure the operation went smoothly.

“The entire process from start to finish went perfect,” Velasquez said. “We got all the interested parties talking to one another and quickly determined a path forward. Throughout the entire test series leading to the disposal event there was clear communication amongst the group, and everyone knew the role that they played in the operation.

This success, Miller said, would not have been possible without the teamwork between multiple installations and groups. He further commented that the collaboration between Eglin and Arnold was a great experience for him and his team.

“This was a great opportunity, not only for the Eglin EOD Flight to see the inner workings of Arnold Air Force Base, but it was also amazing for members of the 96th EOD flight to travel to Arnold AFB and see how operations work there and for Arnold and Eglin personnel to integrate and complete testing that is vital to the Air Force mission,” he said.