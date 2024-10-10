An AUKUS First, Seven Royal Australian Navy Enlisted Sailors Graduate Nuclear Power School

Courtesy Photo | Demonstrating another significant milestone for the Australia, United Kingdom, United...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Demonstrating another significant milestone for the Australia, United Kingdom, United States (AUKUS) trilateral security partnership, 12 Royal Australian Navy uniformed personnel, including the first seven enlisted sailors, graduated from the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Power School at Joint Base Charleston-Naval Weapons Station, Oct. 11, 2024. see less | View Image Page

Goose Creek, South Carolina – Demonstrating another significant milestone for the Australia, United Kingdom, United States (AUKUS) trilateral security partnership, 12 Royal Australian Navy uniformed personnel, including the first seven enlisted sailors, graduated from the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Power School at Joint Base Charleston-Naval Weapons Station, Oct. 11.



The enlisted Royal Australian Navy sailors, who trained alongside U.S. sailors, began the naval nuclear power training pipeline in October 2023. Since then, they have been learning their specific rates, as well as the fundamentals of design, operation and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plans. These sailors are the vanguard of Australia establishing a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered, submarine (SSN) fleet in the early 2030s.



“Naval Nuclear Power training is exceptionally rigorous and to have seven Australian sailors and five officers complete the program and move on to the Nuclear Power Training Unit takes us one step closer to operating our own SSNs,” said Chief of the Royal Australian Navy Vice Adm. Mark Hammond.



“Two days after assuming command of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, I presided over the graduation of the first three Royal Australian Navy officers from Naval Nuclear Power Training Unit Charleston,” shared Adm. Bill Houston, Director, Naval Reactors. “I have been nothing but impressed by the quality of Australian sailors and officers in our training pipeline and serving aboard our nuclear-powered submarine.”



Following graduation, the Royal Australian Navy sailors will report to the Naval Nuclear Power Training Unit Charleston for training focused on shipboard nuclear power plant operation and maintenance of the U.S. Navy’s nuclear fleet.



Making Australia Sovereign-Ready



Training and education opportunities are critical to ensure Australia is ready to operate its sovereign Virginia-class SSNs early next decade.



“The Australian sailors are receiving the same training as their American counterparts,” shared Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea. “They are held to the same high standards required to operate nuclear-powered attack submarines so that when they report to their boat, they’re ready to put their training to the test, integrate with the crew, and become Australia’s future front-line warriors aboard their own sovereign SSNs.”



Currently, there are six Royal Australian Navy officers serving aboard or assigned to U.S. Navy Virginia-class submarines, 12 officers and 28 enlisted sailors within the naval nuclear power training pipeline with an additional 19 enlisted sailors completing Basic Enlisted Submarine School in Groton, Connecticut. Additionally, 39 personnel from ASC Pty Ltd. (formerly known as the Australian Submarine Corporation) are training at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to prepare them for future roles in maintaining nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy.



Full Speed Ahead, ‘Well on our Way’



The first three Australian-flagged SSNs will be Virginia-class submarines that are typically crewed by 15 officers and 117 enlisted submariners. Australian submariners will be joining U.S. SSN crews to gain practical experience and build their crews ahead of taking possession of their first sovereign SSN in the early 2030s.



“The training at Goose Creek and Groton are preparing our Australian allies to operate Virginia-class submarines,” said Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, Director, AUKUS Integration and Acquisition. “Over the coming months, we will see that number grow significantly across both the uniformed and civilian training pipelines so we can make sure, come 2032, Australia can fully crew its first, sovereign, conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarine.”



The AUKUS partnership is a strategic endeavor aimed at strengthening the security and defense capabilities of each partner nation. The U.S. remains committed to peace and prosperity in order to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific. This alliance helps sustain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, benefits each country’s national security and prosperity, and uplifts all three industrial bases.



“Thirty-seven months after AUKUS’ inception, we are well on our way to developing Australia’s SSN capability,” said Vice Adm. Jonathan Mead, Director General of the Australian Submarine Agency. “Last month, Australian sailors conducted the first maintenance period on a U.S. SSN in Australia. Today we graduate the first enlisted personnel from an exceptionally rigorous school, already we have Australian officers serving aboard both U.S. and UK SSNs.”



AUKUS Pillar 1 will deliver a conventionally armed SSN capability to the Royal Australian Navy by the early 2030s. The Department of the Navy’s AUKUS Integration and Acquisition Program Office is the U.S. lead responsible for executing the trilateral partnership for Australia to acquire conventionally armed, nuclear-powered attack submarines at the earliest possible date while maintaining the highest nuclear stewardship standards and setting the highest standards for nuclear non-proliferation.