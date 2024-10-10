The U.S. Navy’s Cybersecurity Program Office (PMW 130) advances cybersecurity risk and compliance tools for the fleet

SAN DIEGO, CA – The Navy has released the next version of its Navy Cyber Defense Command (NCCD) system, which introduces an upgraded Cyber Risk Index (CRI). NCCD 1.3 aims to provide commanders with actionable insights into the cyber vulnerabilities and risks impacting both their controlled systems and assigned critical missions.



"This capability provides afloat unit commanders with the levers they can pull to improve their command's cybersecurity posture and mitigate risks to their assigned missions,” says Mike Dettman, PMW 130 Cyber Situational Awareness Portfolio Assistant Program Manager.



One of the key features of this release is the introduction of CRI-Actionable (CRI-A), which gives a more granular analysis of cyber risks. It also assists commanders in identifying what risks they can control or influence and what risks they must accept. This update will help decision makers manage their cybersecurity posture across various platforms and provide guidance to those with less familiarity in cybersecurity.



“NCCD 1.3 gives surface ship commanding officers the ability to improve their cyber readiness and brings us one step closer to the CNO’s directive to make cybersecurity part of our DNA,” says Jeff Staggs, PMW 130 Cyber Analytics Principal Assistant Program Manager.



The NCCD system is designed to serve both high-bandwidth and low-bandwidth environments, ensuring access for a wide range of users. Additionally, the system includes a feedback loop to involve the end-users in its continued development. All feedback is reviewed by the NCCD Change Advisory Board to prioritize and implement improvements.



This version of NCCD enhances operational efficiency by including new indicators for cyber risks, like those linked to specific platforms and mission-critical systems such as eCASREP, MRDB and TORTIS. Through these advancements, the NCCD system helps mitigate mission-specific cyber vulnerabilities and illuminates broader platform risks that were previously not well understood.



Finally, this capability includes a Decision Assist Tool (DAT), which is aimed at supporting Navy commanders in their decision-making process by providing clear and actionable risk indicators for both logistics and material readiness. This tool is part of a broader effort to refine the overall risk calculation across the Navy’s cyber fleet and allow commanders to take proactive measures to secure mission-critical assets.



The Navy continues to iterate on the NCCD system, and future releases are expected to expand its coverage to include more platforms, including submarines, ensuring CRI-A functionality across all naval assets.





About PEO C4I



Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I) provides integrated communication and information technology systems that enable information warfare and command and control of maritime forces. PEO C4I acquires, fields and supports C4I systems which extend across Navy, joint and coalition platforms. More information can be found at www.peoc4i.navy.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2024 Date Posted: 10.11.2024 14:09 Story ID: 483012 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The U.S. Navy’s Cybersecurity Program Office (PMW 130) advances cybersecurity risk and compliance tools for the fleet, by Joey Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.