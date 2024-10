Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski | Multiple rows of trucks line up near Florida’s State Logistics Response Center...... read more read more

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski | Multiple rows of trucks line up near Florida’s State Logistics Response Center (SLRC) in Orlando, Florida, Oct. 9, 2024, in preparation for Hurricane Milton’s landfall. The SLRC is a warehouse that provides approximately 200,000 square feet to store water, food and other emergency commodities that are transported to impacted areas throughout Florida in response to natural disasters. Units in the SLRC that comprise the 927th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion are tracking those emergency resources that will fill these trucks for transport to areas impacted by Milton. (U.S. Army Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski.) see less | View Image Page