167th concludes overseas deployment

Airmen with the 167th Airlift Wing returned home to West Virginia on Sept. 26, ending a three-month deployment overseas.

Approximately 150 Airmen with the 167th served as an expeditionary C-17 squadron, supporting airlift functions in theatre with other units as part of the Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) deployment model.

This was the 167th’s first AFFORGEN deployment, mobilizing a large group of Airmen from various squadrons to fulfill a role in an overseas environment. Previous deployments consisted of Airmen volunteering to fill specific capacities on an as-needed basis.

“It’s one thing to fly one mission together here at home, but when you’re deployed together for several months, you really get to know each other and develop a strong bond,” said Col. Christopher Sigler, 167th Operations Group commander. “This type of deployment brings the unit closer together.”

During the deployment, 167th aircrews executed nearly 1,100 flying hours, flew 586 sorties, carried 17.4 million pounds of cargo and 3,588 passengers, and loaded 2,430 pallets and 363 pieces of rolling stock.

167th maintenance personnel also worked 2,078 maintenance discrepancies totaling 4,939.5 maintenance man-hours, achieving a mission capable rate of 94.5%, the highest rating in the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve for the duration of the deployment.

According to Col. Michael Sherman, 167th Maintenance Group commander, the Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA) training maintainers received prior to the deployment greatly contributed to their success.

“The MCA training paid massive dividends in executing the mission,” said Sherman. “They developed a mindset that everyone was there to support the entire mission, not just their job.”

That dedication spilled over to other tasks beyond their own duties, allowing 167th Airmen to perform maintenance and repairs to aircraft from other units operating at the base, facilitating the delivery of combat air power.

“Our team was truly extraordinary in providing safe, reliable and sustainable aircraft in support of the mission,” said Sherman.

During the course of the deployment, the 167th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron consistently met mission requirements, engaged in leadership training and assisted other units, even traveling to other locations to do so.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the effort they made to constantly go above and beyond,” said Col. Martin Timko, 167th Airlift Wing commander. “When our folks are asked to do something, they do it in such an extraordinary manner and it leaves a positive impression on our peers.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2024 Date Posted: 10.11.2024 10:39 Story ID: 482992 Location: MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th concludes overseas deployment, by SSgt Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.