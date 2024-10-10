167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight October 2024

Airman 1st Class Tyler Barney is a C-17 Globemaster aircraft loadmaster for the 167th Airlift Squadron and he is the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for October 2024.

As a loadmaster, Barney is responsible for supervising the loading and unloading of cargo, vehicles and people on C-17 aircraft. His duties include mathematically preplanning the correct placement of the load on the airplane, providing passenger comfort and safety, and securing cargo. Additionally, he recently covered the aircrew scheduling office coordinating aircrew to cover missions, local training flights, flight simulator training and more.

“This young man has done everything we have asked of him and continuously looks to improve himself, the unit, and the people that surround him,” said his supervisor, Senior Master Sgt. Ronald Glazer. “A1C Barney is a pleasure to fly with and is someone we can all trust to get the job done even when no one is looking. He knows when to joke, but also knows when it’s time to put his head down and get to work.”

Glazer explained that Barney was hired to backfill the aircrew scheduling office while the staff members were deployed so he had minimal training or supervision.

“He absolutely crushed it doing the work of several ranks above him all on his own at times, demonstrating his reliability and his invaluable contributions to mission readiness,” said Glazer. “The development and maturity of this young man impresses me every day.”

Hometown: Berkeley Springs, WV

Job Title: Aircraft Loadmaster

How long have you served in the unit? I enlisted 2 years ago.

How does your job support the 167th's mission? Loadmasters are responsible for safely and efficiently loading the aircraft, as well as accomplishing tasks before, during, and after the flight to facilitate the movement in the safest way possible.

Civilian job: I am currently employed on base, working in aircrew scheduling, assigning pilots and loadmasters to local flights, and missions.

Education: I am a full-time college student studying Homeland Security at American Military University.

Hobbies: I like to spend time outside with my family and girlfriend, hiking, fishing, or camping.

Goals: My main goal is to create a comfortable life with my family and take them to some of the amazing places I have been blessed to see.

I am proudest of: I am proudest of continuing my education, because I don’t enjoy school, but I know it’s for the best.

People may be surprised to know this about me: I have been to more than 10 different countries.

The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: Travelling and seeing new places is the most exciting thing for me.

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I've learned throughout my career: One of the biggest lessons I have learned is to be flexible. It’s great to know what to expect, but it’s just as important to be willing and able to adapt.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: From the beginning of military careers, a common piece of advice is to not volunteer for anything in basic training. That is no way to go about your military career. While blending in is often the easier path to choose, treating every task like it’s a test, and welcoming the most challenging tasks will bring much more satisfaction.

The best thing about working with my team is: We are blessed to travel around the world together and we share a common goal of completing the mission and helping others.

