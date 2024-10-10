Security Forces Squadrons form leadership council

The leadership teams from all four Ohio Air National Guard Security Forces Squadrons came together to develop a leadership council Oct. 9 at the 178th Wing to strengthen partnerships among the four units as one of the nation’s largest ANG Security Forces organizations.



More than 20 leaders attended the event and discussed topics impacting security forces around the state. This event marked the first time these organizations had come together in an organized fashion in more than five years.



“These leaders represent not only the largest career field in the Ohio Air National Guard, but also the largest in the entire Air Force,” said Lt. Col. Michael Gibson, commander of the 178th Security Forces Squadron. “With nearly 400 Defenders in the OHANG spread across four different geographically separated installations, it became apparent that this group must be committed to peak performance and organization if they want their Defenders to remain ready for the future fight and the needs of their communities. The goal of creating this SFS Leadership Council is to allow for the sharing of resources, best practices, and provide a united voice to both state and national leaders on the common issues facing Defenders in Ohio.”



“As budget challenges continue, natural disasters impact this country, and military actions around the world continue, remaining ready and relevant is at the forefront of everyone’s mind,” said Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Distel, Senior Enlisted Leader for the 178th SFS.



Distel volunteered to facilitate the council’s first meeting. It was less than six months ago while briefing the Deputy Director of the Air National Guard, Maj. Gen. Pirak, on the enterprise’s critical capability gaps that he stated, “Defenders stand ready to answer the call.” While this is true, this council aims to strengthen that resolve by coming together and ensuring Defenders in Ohio are represented at the highest levels.

