Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Iron Brigade welcomes new senior enlisted leader

MILWAUKEE – The 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade welcomed its new senior enlisted leader during a Change of Responsibility ceremony Sept. 7 at the Brigade’s headquarters in Milwaukee.



During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Eric David, the outgoing command sergeant major of the 157th, passed the noncommissioned officer (NCO) sword to Col. Paul Gapinski, commander of the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, who passed the sword off to Command Sgt. Maj. Terri Vollrath, signifying the transfer of responsibility and authority from the outgoing to the incoming command sergeant major.



In his final address to the Soldiers, David renewed the commitment he made to the Iron Brigade when he was selected as the brigade’s incoming senior enlisted leader.



“When I first came and stood on this drill floor two years ago, I asked you to help me know what to do with this rank,” David said. “I still ask that of you. As a Soldier, I’m still interested in taking care of Soldiers. So if and when you need something, I’ll still be here for you. I don’t wear it for me. I wear it to take care of you.”



Gapinski thanked David’s family for their support, allowing him to excel in his position. He also commended David for his contributions to the Iron Brigade and its mission.



“I know that you’re a special person and that you’re going to do well in your next assignment,” Gapinski said to David. “You’re transitioning from one challenging assignment to the next, and you’re the right person for the job.”



David’s follow-on role is serving as the senior enlisted leader for the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



Gapinski welcomed Vollrath as the incoming senior enlisted leader. He acknowledged that she rose above her peers during the selection process.



“Your knowledge while having never been a part of this organization was superior,” Gapinski said to Vollrath. “You are one of those people that looks into the details. You came well prepared, and we made the right decision by selecting you.”



Vollrath enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 1993. She has held various leadership roles including noncommissioned officer in charge of the Wisconsin Medical Detachment, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Joint State Surgeon Cell providing leadership and guidance for COVID response teams, and most recently as the senior enlisted leader for the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 641st Troop Command Battalion.



In her remarks, Vollrath committed to serve the Iron Brigade and its Soldiers.



“I vow that I want to be that person who provides the leadership that you need,” Vollrath said. “To our Soldiers, our junior NCOs, our senior NCOs, our warrant officers, and also our junior and senior officers, I will provide that leadership.



“I want to forge relationships with you so that we can be in this together, so we have a common vision and a common way to get there.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2024 Date Posted: 10.11.2024 09:52 Story ID: 482983 Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Iron Brigade welcomes new senior enlisted leader, by SFC Katie Eggers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.