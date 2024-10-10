Fostering creativity at The Rock Innovation Lab

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – A newly developed Innovation Lab at the Rock serves as a hub for creative problem-solving and collaboration. It provides service members with a dedicated space to explore, prototype, and refine ideas, while reinforcing the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to innovation.



Spearheaded by a 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron power production craftsman, the lab is enabled by this noncommissioned officer’s passion for creativity, which he says stems from his upbringing.



With an art teacher for a mother, he developed an early appreciation for creative thinking and problem-solving.



Before joining the Air Force, the NCO pursued a degree in design with a focus on computer graphics and engaged in pro bono work that turned his interest into practical skills. However, growing up in a rural community limited his artistic opportunities, which ultimately led him to enlist in the Air Force.



From the start of his military career, he questioned traditional problem-solving methods, searching for better solutions.



“When I first joined, I noticed that when problems were solved, the focus was on why it wasn’t done a certain way, rather than celebrating the solution,” the NCO said. “It felt like creativity wasn’t encouraged, and it seemed there wasn’t much room for thinking outside the box or offering new ideas.”



He carried this creative mindset to The Rock, watching the lab turn into a long-term space where creativity is nurtured and valued.



“The lab means a lot to me because it celebrates what makes me different in a way that aligns with the Air Force,” he said. “Diversity strengthens the Air Force—it’s not a dividing factor but a source of strength.”



The innovation lab and innovation team play a pivotal role in driving forward base-wide initiatives. The innovation team drives the "Green The Rock" initiative, where volunteers aim to transplant over 250 grasses, trees, and plants over the next five months to combat desertification. They were also integral in hosting a “Spark Tank” event earlier this year, where service members pitched their innovative ideas for potential funding.



The NCO said each rotation strengthens the lab's growth, and looking ahead he emphasized the role of cultivating a culture of innovation within the Air Force and at The Rock.



“The Air Force pushes for innovation, but that cultural shift can only happen if people are exposed to it in their everyday environments,” he said. “The lab serves as a tangible space that fosters this shift.”



As the current team prepares to pass the torch, the NCO underscored the importance of open-mindedness and diverse perspectives for the next group of innovators.



“Initially, I didn’t appreciate the value of thinking differently. It felt like it made me stick out too much,” he said. “But as the Air Force has leaned into the importance of diverse thought, I’ve realized I can harness those differences. The lab celebrates what makes me unique in a way that benefits the Air Force.”



With its foundation firmly established, the innovation lab is positioned to benefit from the creativity and problem-solving abilities of its service members.



As the lab evolves, it reflects the vision and leadership of past innovators, showcasing the Air Force’s commitment to embrace new ideas and foster a culture where every voice can make a difference.

