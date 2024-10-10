USAG Japan hosts running event, welcomes 4,000 visitors to Sagami General Depot

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Runners in the 8th East Japan Half Marathon, held Oct. 6 on Sagami General Depot,...... read more read more Photo By Noriko Kudo | Runners in the 8th East Japan Half Marathon, held Oct. 6 on Sagami General Depot, Japan, prepare to take off from the starting line as U.S. Army Garrison Japan Command Sgt. Maj. David Rio, right, gives the signal to begin. see less | View Image Page

SAGAMI GENERAL DEPOT, Japan - Despite the chilly rain, more than 4,000 runners and spectators visited Sagami General Depot to enjoy the 8th East Japan Half Marathon, 8-kilometer run and “Ekiden” relay races.



U.S. Army Garrison Japan Command Sgt. Maj. David Rio provided opening remarks for the races, co-hosted by the Garrison’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the Kanagawa Running Association.



Rio said the event was a great opportunity for USAG Japan to welcome off-post friends and neighbors, and to showcase the Army’s desire to be “part of the overall community.”



“Everybody was involved and excited (about the event),” Rio said. “It seems like everybody's having fun.”



Yuko Osawa, first-time event attendee, said she joined the race with four of her friends because she heard the U.S. Army-hosted races offered a great atmosphere and good food to enjoy after running.



Osawa said she enjoyed racing on a base where she normally can’t run and was happy and surprised to finish first place in the over-40 women's category.



“I wish there were more open-base running events like this,” Osawa said. “I definitely want to participate in the race again.”