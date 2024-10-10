McNary Lock and Dam Turns 70

As the population grew in the Pacific Northwest, communities formed around the Columbia and Snake rivers. Back then, the currents were temperamental and hard to navigate. However, there was a vision to create a highway, one that would allow barges to carry cargo from the Pacific Ocean to the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers, 465 miles inland.



When the Walla Walla District was established on Nov. 1, 1948, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) entrusted them with the completion of this vision. The district would need to construct a series of dams to achieve this.



Hydropower and river management research began to surge on the Columbia and Snake river systems. From these studies, Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1945 authorized the construction of four dams on the Lower Snake River, along with Umatilla Dam on the Columbia. Renamed in honor of Charles L. McNary, the late Senator of Oregon, McNary Lock and Dam would become one of the first projects by the new district.



McNary’s dedication was held on September 23, 1954, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the same year the navigation lock went into service. All 14 turbine units were operational by 1957.



In celebration of the dam’s 70th anniversary, members of the Umatilla Museum and Historical Foundation, hosted an event for the community on Sept. 21. Daniel Kranz, Chief of Technology, spoke about the history of McNary and ongoing plans for the future of the dam.



“I think the biggest one is the turbines contract…that one especially excites me,” he said, referencing the current operations to replace all 14 turbine units in the powerhouse. In 2018 a $321.3 million contract was awarded to Alstrom Renewable US LLC, to design, manufacture and install the turbines.



“The Pacific Northwest has some of the lowest costs of power in the nation and its mostly due to this great resource that’s hydropower,” said Kranz. McNary is funded by Bonneville Power Association, but its primary energy source are the workers that keep the dam functioning. “They all have a personal investment in seeing work progress and improvements made,” said Kranz.



Members of the community perused the museum and shared memories from their past. “The people I worked with were so great. You couldn’t have chosen a better place to work,” said Gloria Lampkin, who worked at McNary as a secretary for 43 years.



Angie Hummell, President of the Umatilla Museum and Historical Foundation reminisced on the time she spent with family growing up. “My mom used to take us there practically every day of the summer,” she said.



Ted Sampson remembered going on tours through the powerhouse from his father, L.H. Boyd Sampson, who was an inspector on the dam. He exclaimed, “I thought it was as big as the Panama Canal!”



The event continued into the evening as participants weaved through the exhibits. 70 years since its construction, McNary Lock and Dam is one of eight dams along the river highway between the mouth of the Columbia and Lewiston, Idaho. McNary will continue to provide river navigation and clean energy to thousands of families throughout Washington and Oregon.

