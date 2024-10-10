Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Wounded Warrior (N95)

Photo By Melvin J Gonzalvo | Navy Wounded Warrior is hosting the 2024 Navy Team Trials at Joint Base Pearl...... read more read more Photo By Melvin J Gonzalvo | Navy Wounded Warrior is hosting the 2024 Navy Team Trials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam February 22 through March 4. Sailors and Coast Guardsmen who are seriously wounded, ill, or injured are competing across 11 sports that have been adapted to their individual abilities. At the close of Team Trials, a selection from of athletes will be invited to participate in this year's Department of Defense Warrior Games in Orlando, Fla. Navy Wounded Warrior coordinates the non-medical care of seriously wounded, ill, and injured Sailors and Coast Guardsmen and provides resources and support to their families and caregivers. Regional non-medical care providers tailor support to each enrolled service member’s recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration needs. The program allows service members and their families to focus on recovery without distraction. Sailors and Coast Guardsmen may self-refer to Navy Wounded Warrior, or be referred by a family member, their command leadership or their medical team. Contact the Navy Wounded Warrior call center at 855-NAVY WWP / 855-628-9997, or email navywoundedwarrior.fct@navy.mil. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo) see less | View Image Page

Previously known as Safe Harbor, the Navy Wounded Warrior (NWW) program was established to provide personalized assistance and resources to service members navigating the complexities of recovery and rehabilitation. From physical injuries to invisible wounds, NWW offers a comprehensive network of support tailored to meet the unique needs of each participant.



The Navy Wounded Warrior Program (N95) is one of more than 30 N codes at Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH).



N codes are the operational backbone of a Navy command. Each N code functions as a department with a specific set of responsibilities and dedicated staff. Many N codes have sub-codes that oversee specific programs. The N code system was developed to provide a structure of the U.S. Navy for the chief of naval operations organization, which is typically illustrated in the command’s organizational chart.



Marc Puco is the Navy Wounded Warrior regional program director for CNRH.



NWW is a subordinate department under the N9 Fleet & Family Readiness program and is located in the Naval Health Clinic Hawaii / Smart Clinic in Building 1514 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.



The NWW program coordinates non-medical care for Sailors and Coast Guardsmen who have serious, non-combat or combat-related injuries, and physical or psychological illnesses. Services that are offered include individual guidance on pay and benefits, caregiver resources and respite care, bedside travel, job training, childcare and adaptive reconditioning.



“These services are important to the command and the community because it enables Sailors and Coast Guardsmen to focus on their recovery goals and well-being, encourages retention and return to duty, and supports smooth transition to the Department of Veteran Affairs when a medical condition prohibits continued services,” said Puco.



Participation in the Navy Wounded Warrior program is voluntary. To receive services, eligible Sailors and Coast Guardsmen must enroll in the program or be referred by their command, peers, medical staff, or Fleet and Family Support Centers.



To determine eligibility, a “wounded warrior” must have a serious illness or injury requiring long-term care that may result in a Medical Evaluation Board/Physical Evaluation Board (MEB/PEB) to determine fitness for duty, explained Puco. “Support is not limited to combat injuries; Navy Wounded Warrior also assists those battling serious illnesses or who are injured in accidents.”



CNRH’s NWW team of six includes non-medical managers, recovery care coordinators and adaptive recreation and community outreach specialists.



“All our staff have some connection to military, either serving themselves in the military or as a military spouse,” said Puco. “We are all happy to be in a position to give back and provide guidance, assistance, and support to active-duty service members and their families in their critical time of need.”



“We have over 90 years of senior enlisted military experience and almost 20 years providing non-medical support to seriously injured or ill service members,” added Puco. “Our N-Code specifically provide services to the Sailors and Coast Guardsmen in the Navy Region Hawaii area.”



For more information about the Wounded Warrior Program, visit navywoundedwarrior.com, call (855) 628-9997, ext. 6 or email navywoundedwarrior.fct@navy.mil.