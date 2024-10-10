VMI becomes first ROTC program to participate in Exercise Cambrian Patrol, secures bronze standard

Photo By Sarah Windmueller | Cadet Cody McGuire, Virginia Military Institute, exits the reservoir at the water...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Windmueller | Cadet Cody McGuire, Virginia Military Institute, exits the reservoir at the water crossing stand at Exercise Cambrian Patrol on October 8, 2024, in Wales. The squad of eight VMI cadets became the first Army ROTC program to participate in NATO’s most challenging patrol test. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller see less | View Image Page

BRECON, Wales – Every year in early October soldiers from more than 30 countries journey to the Welsh mountains of the United Kingdom to be weighed and measured by the Cambrian Patrol. The exercise has existed since the 1960s, but this was the first year an ROTC squad stepped up to the challenge.



The cadets of the Virginia Military Institute competed in high level competitions before, previously having great showings at the Sandhurst International Military Skills Competition, but the uniqueness of the Cambrian Patrol tested them in new ways.



“As we were going through the patrol we were thinking ‘yeah this is legit,” said Cadet Kevin Garroway a senior and VMI’s team captain. “We did long movements over terrain unlike any I’ve ever seen. We were walking on rocky, uneven ground the whole time.”



The Cambrian Patrol is a mission-focused, scenario-based exercise where teams conduct a 48-hour patrol through the Welsh mountains while being assessed on their war fighting skills. The cadets traversed more than 60 kilometers (about 37 miles) while carrying roughly 70 pounds of gear and fully immerse themselves into this hyper realistic exercise to complete their assessment.



“Compared to a Ranger Challenge, which has more sprints with lighter weight for the rucking, this has so much more mileage – longer runs, longer rucking with heavier weight – just getting used to the load on our bodies and seeing how our bodies will react,” said Cadet Bradford Seer Jr. a senior at VMI.



The cadets proved their competencies in close combat, leadership, and physical and mental fortitude among many other assessment criteria. While the exercise is not considered a competition, each team’s patrol performance was assessed and graded into four standards categories: Gold, Silver, Bronze and Certificate of Completion.



This year the VMI team was able to secure the bronze standard despite more than 1/3 of the teams competing being unable to continue due to injuries from traversing the incredibly rough terrain.



“We knew nothing going in,” said Garroway. “We only knew American military standards but knew nothing about the Cambrian Patrol expectations. We were only able train for about 2 months and still got bronze when other teams couldn’t finish; it feels kinda good.”