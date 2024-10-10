Lyster Aviation Medicine Clinic delivers targeted care

Photo By Janice Erdlitz | U.S. Army Maj. (Dr.) Karl Swinson, Medical Director, Primary Care Clinic, checks a...... read more read more Photo By Janice Erdlitz | U.S. Army Maj. (Dr.) Karl Swinson, Medical Director, Primary Care Clinic, checks a patient at Lyster Army Health Clinic, Fort Novosel, Alabama. One of the busiest Aviation Medicine Clinic’s in the Army is located at Lyster Army Health Clinic performing 42% of the Army’s flight physicals. The specialized clinic, established in July 2023, serves all military personnel on flight status to include aviators, aircrew, air traffic controllers, unmanned vehicle operators, and flight paramedics. see less | View Image Page

Army Aviators are subject to various physical and psychological stresses, timely access to specialized medical care is essential to address these challenges and maintain optimal performance. Specialized care teams within a military treatment facility that focus on the unique needs of aviators can improve access to appropriate care.



One of the busiest aviation medicine clinics in the Army is located at Lyster Army Health Clinic, performing 42% of the Army’s flight physicals at Fort Novosel. Improving access to care for aviators at military treatment facilities is essential for maintaining their health, well-being, and operational readiness. These efforts contribute to a stronger, more resilient military force. The specialized Aviation Medicine Clinic, established in July 2023, serves all military personnel on flight status to include aviators, aircrew, air traffic controllers, unmanned vehicle operators, and flight paramedics at the installation. By the end of the year, all personnel on flight status will be empaneled to the Aviation Medicine Clinic.



Lyster Army Health Clinic commander, Lt. Col. Leah Steder, explained the initiative to enhance access and efficiency. “Aviation Medicine addresses the needs of the aviation community, not only pilots, but all flight personnel. Fort Novosel is the home of Army Aviation; we are addressing their needs to support the mission. By adopting innovative strategies such as streamlined appointment services, telehealth services, dedicated care teams, and community partnerships, we can enhance the healthcare experience for aviators. We like to say, our care keeps them in the air!”



The Aviation Medicine Clinic team includes two physicians, three physician assistants, along with two-to-three rotating residents, and nursing staff. The Aviation Medicine Clinic sees all flight personnel of all ranks, units, components, with plans to add TRICARE Prime Department of Army Civilian instructor pilots. The clinic also provides joint support to Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard flight personnel, including flight physicals as needed.



“Our objective is to provide the best, most efficient care to our aviation personnel,” explain Maj. Karl Swinson, Medical Director, Primary Care Clinic, at Lyster. When asked what has made the Aviation Medicine Clinic a success, he remarked, “Our clinic's success can be attributed to our caring, professional team of providers, nurses, and other support personnel with their discipline and flexibility.”



Swinson went on the explain, “Prior to the Aviation Medicine Clinic, flight personnel were seen by the same providers in Team Respect in Primary Care. However, that clinic saw all military not just flight, meaning access to care was limited. The amount of time we could devote to the often complex and lengthy physical exam was constrained. Now, we can truly take the time to focus on all flight patients’ needs and optimize their care.”



By providing targeted care, these teams can address health issues more effectively and efficiently. Lyster has seen drastically improved access to care for flight personnel going on average from 24 days to one day for appointments with the anticipation of those numbers reducing to below 24-hours in the coming months. Additionally, as of September 2024, flight personnel have access to walk-in aeromedical appointments three-days a week with plans to increase that availability more in the coming months to provide timely, effective care.



Maj. Joe Adams, Deputy Commander for Clinical Services, noted the catalyst to add the Aviation Medicine Clinic to Primary Care, “The Aviation Medicine clinic was established to ensure aviators and aircrew members have dedicated medical support. Recent changes within the Aviation Medicine Clinic and Lyster Army Health Clinic have resulted in drastic improvements in access to care, including same-day appointment availability for aviators and aircrew members. This improvement in access to care has allowed aeromedical providers to issue up-slips and down-slips faster, so Fort Novosel's aviation units can continue their missions safely and with fewer unnecessary interruptions. Flight students and other transient populations on Fort Novosel can now complete training faster, so they can get to their warfighting units prepared to fight and win wars.”



The Aviation Medicine Clinic completed on average 3,500 student physicals and over 5,500 flight physicals per year. Leadership continues to engage with and address local commands to ensure safe and speedy return to flight status.



Steder concluded, “Our mission is bigger than just providing healthcare. The Lyster team is truly committed and work tirelessly to keep aviators in the air. Our goal is every time a pilot steps into a cockpit, they are trusting that we have their back.”



To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic, visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-261-7193 or visit https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil.