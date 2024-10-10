Joint Base MDL celebrates inaugural State of the Base

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Austin Knox | U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony Smith, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst commander and ...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Austin Knox | U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony Smith, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst commander and 87th Air Base Wing commander, shakes hands with Jim Saxton, former N.J. Congressman, during a cake-cutting alongside U.S. Navy Capt. James Howell, Naval Support Activity Lakehurst commander and JB MDL deputy commander, and U.S. Army Col. Bryan Dunker, U.S. Army Support Activity Fort Dix commander and JB MDL deputy commander, to celebrate the 15th birthday of the joint base during the inaugural State of the Joint Base event at Joint Base MDL, N.J., Oct. 4, 2024. The State of the Joint Base brought together community and military stakeholders to increase the understanding of the joint base’s role in the local and global community by showcasing its numerous missions, achievements and outlook for the future. Saxton was instrumental in the formation of JB MDL as the first ever tri-service joint base in 2009. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – More than 100 elected officials, civic and base leaders attended the inaugural State of the Joint Base at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 4, 2024.



The State of the Joint Base featured mission and operational briefings from the 87th Air Base Wing and mission partners, aircraft and ground vehicle static displays, informational tables and a base tour.



“Today, we’re not only celebrating an incredible milestone — the 15th anniversary of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst — but also taking a moment to reflect on what truly makes JB MDL extraordinary,” U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony L. Smith, JB MDL commander and 87th ABW commander. “From supporting global mission to driving local economic growth, this base is far more than just a military installation — it’s a critical pillar in your community. At the heart of everything we do are the people: our dedicated service members, their families, our civilian workforce and the civic partners who help make it all possible.”



JB MDL partnered with the Burlington County Regional Chamber of Commerce to host the event.



“The State of the Joint Base provided business and civic leaders, who had never set foot on JB MDL, to experience it firsthand and connect with the men and women who make the mission happen every day,” said Kristi Howell, BCRCC President. “While there are other civic outreach programs, such as the Honorary Commander Program, and Open House and Air Show, the State of the [Joint] Base attracted business and civic leaders from throughout the state. It’s important that we, as residents, understand the economic impact JB MDL has on our community, as well as how we can support the service members assigned here.”



The State of the Joint Base focused on significant JB MDL unit milestones and achievements throughout Fiscal Year 2024, to elected officials and civic leaders to increase public understanding of the joint base’s role in the local and global communities.



“It’s an honor to share how Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst’s Fire Department actively supports our national defense strategies,” said Airman 1st Class Jonathan Bryant, 87th Civil Engineer Group firefighter. “Their dedicated service safeguards our installation and plays a vital role in advancing the strategies of integrating joint forces and combined efforts while strengthening relationships with allies and partners.”



The briefing was comprised of four categories: Building a Winning Culture, Fortifying Base Infrastructure, Strengthening Civic Partnerships, and Equipping Warriors and Families for Success. Each category aligned with the Defense Department’s National Military Strategy, which is issued by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and provides a strategic framework for how the joint force executes overall policy goals.



“Over the last 20 years, BCRCC has taken on a leading role in spreading the word about JB MDL, its missions and the men and women who serve there,” Howell said. “People are unaware that our military leadership needs the support of the community to attract missions and support service members. We have taken on that role proudly.”



Many JB MDL mission partners participated in the briefing, including the 305th Air Mobility Wing, 621st Contingency Response Wing, 108th Wing, Atlantic Strike Team, Navy Support Activity Lakehurst, U.S. Army Support Activity Fort Dix, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst and Marine Attack Group 49.



Following the briefing, joint base leaders and retired U.S. Rep. Jim Saxton participated in a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate JB MDL’s birthday, which is officially on October 1st. Saxton played a pivotal role in securing JB MDL’s future during previous Base, Realignment and Closure Commissions.



“JB MDL is a key leader in our national defense and key economic driver in New Jersey. It’s the continued proactive support from organizations such as the Burlington Chamber and others, that will help us build missions and make families feel welcomed in our community,” Howell said. “While the close relationship is necessary, it’s a privilege to host programs like SOJB and the Commander’s luncheons.”



Concluding the ceremony, more than 60 civic leaders attended the base tour, which included visits to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Atlantic Strike Team, the New Jersey National Guard’s Battle Simulations Group and a 305th AMW KC-46A Pegasus aircraft static display.