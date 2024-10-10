2024 photo and video contest winners announced

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The Pennsylvania National Guard has announced the winners of the 2024 Photo and Video Contest.





Overall: Staff Sgt. Jonathan Campbell , 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division



, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division 28th Infantry Division category: Spc. Brian Agnew , 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division



, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division Army (non-28th ID) category: Sgt. 1st Class Elliott Smith , 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute



, 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute Air Force category: Master Sgt. Benjamin Smith , 171st Air Refueling Wing



, 171st Air Refueling Wing B-roll video category: Spc. Zachary Jozwiak, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division



The Pennsylvania National Guard’s annual photo and video contest recognizes Soldiers and Airmen who are not in public affairs roles and encourages them to capture the work of their fellow servicemembers through photo and video. The contest also encourages Soldiers and Airmen to tell the PA National Guard’s story from their own points of view.“I've always had a lot of fun taking photos with the guys I have served with, and one of the guys I respect the most told me when he retired, he wished he would have taken more photos over his career,” Campbell said. “I've been given the opportunity as a UPAR to do that and am trying to use that opportunity to highlight the hard work our Soldiers do, as well as the really cool things that you don't generally get to do outside of the military.”Contest participants had their work uploaded to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, which releases the photos and videos to the public and saves them in the National Archives. The winners were also featured on the Pennsylvania National Guard’s social media, and received certificates signed by Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army, and Maj. Gen. Terrence Koudelka, Deputy Adjutant General-Air.Winners were be determined by a panel of public affairs service members and multimedia production experts as well as social media voting.This contest is not to be confused with the annual Army Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Award Competition or Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Douglas W. Morrell Media Awards. Those competitions are held by the Departments of the Army and Air Force and are only open to public affairs Soldiers and Airmen. The Pennsylvania National Guard photo and video contest is open to any non-public affairs personnel, including Unit Public Affairs Representatives, and gives them a platform to share some of the moments they have captured while in military service.“I enjoy taking these pictures and videos because I love what I am doing and I love being able to look at the product of everything that we have worked for,” Jozwiak said. “I also think that it is just super cool to be able to show friends and family what I am doing.”