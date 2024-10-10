Dyess honorary commanders receive 317 AW mission tour

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Dyess honorary commanders visited Dyess Air Force Base, Texas for an exclusive insight on the mission, objectives and capabilities of the 317th Airlift Wing, Oct. 8, 2024.



Alongside the 7th Bomb Wing, the 317th AW calls America’s Lift and Strike base home.



“A lot of people say [Dyess] is an airport with soldiers,” said Kevin Phillipson, 345th Bomb Squadron honorary commander. “They don't really know the mission and the importance. I just commented to a friend of mine earlier that I'm really intrigued at how capable but young the crew was. They knew what they were doing, and they're the same age as my kids, and that was really impressive.”



Dyess honorary commanders flew on a C-130J Super Hercules, learned about airdrop capabilities, visited the virtual reality training lab and met with 317th Maintenance Squadron members for a hangar tour.



“So we have been a part of Dyess for several years, and for the community to be able to experience the five-star training is really, really cool and powerful,” said Adrienne Morgan, 39th Airlift Squadron honorary commander. “You see them regularly flying a lot of times over the city and so to get that hands-on experience is just something you really can't beat.”



The Dyess Honorary Commanders program provides local civic leaders an opportunity to learn about the mission, the U.S. Air Force and the Department of Defense. It also allows military commanders and their units to learn more about the community and enhance partnerships. The program is a single three-year term, during which members will serve as committed liaisons between the base and the community, ensuring diverse perspectives and maintaining continuity.



“We take care of the community of Dyess, and it's something that we're passionate about,” said Morgan. “As a city, it's important for us to continue to create those experiences for all of our families, not just the active duty, but for the families that they are supporting and just really making sure that this is a home that they want to be a part of and potentially want to come back to.”



Beginning Nov. 1, 2024, Dyess will begin accepting applications for the next rotation of honorary commanders. If accepted into the program, inductees will be matched with a base unit that aligns with their skills and professional background, allowing them to immerse themselves into the unit's mission and share their experiences and expertise with Airmen.



“Get your application in,” said Phillipson. “It's definitely worthwhile, you build a really good network of people around the community and in the public, not only the military, but with the other honorary commanders.”



To nominate yourself or another community leader visit our website: https://www.dyess.af.mil/Dyess-Honorary-Commanders-Program/

