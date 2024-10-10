Gold Star Families keep names alive during annual West Virginia weekend retreat

“Honor and Remember” is a mantra often repeated, and an annual retreat in West Virginia is dedicated to just that - keeping memories alive.



“Jeffrey Scott Taylor, Navy SEAL, SEAL Team 10,” said John Taylor III, father of the Midway, West Virginia, native who was one of 16 troops killed when their MH-47 Chinook Helicopter was shot down in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005. “I want his name OUT - I don’t want him forgotten.”



To aid in the mission of “Honor and Remember,” the West Virginia National Guard hosts a Gold Star Families Retreat at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, the last weekend in September every year. The event is a chance to honor the service and sacrifice of both the family members and their loved ones who died in the course of military service.



This year, the retreat was Sept. 27-29, 2024. Many are invited to the event, including parents, spouses, siblings, children and loved ones.



“As we are gathered to do these remembrances, it's very hard to not feel the pain, but we have to remember and be grateful,” said WVNG Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. William Crane, who attended with wife Jennifer Crane. “That’s why we’re here - to honor their memory and to continue their memory.”



“I want you to know how much I respect you,” said Crane, addressing the families. “I can’t imagine losing my son. I can’t imagine. And that’s why we come here. To be with you.”



The West Virginia Gold Star Mothers invite Pennsylvania Gold Star Mothers and Families every year. Pennsylvania National Guard Deputy Adjutant General - Army Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh visited with the families Saturday. During the outdoor dinner, she thanked the WVNG and West Virginia Gold Star Mothers organizations for inviting Pennsylvanians to attend. It's important to keep together in community, she told attendees.



“As we remember, it helps them stay alive, helps them stay a part of us,” Crane said. “When you need help, talk to each other. None of this is ever easy.”



He said that while it may not be an easy weekend, it’s an important one.



The retreat helps honor the Gold Star families who are there for one another even in their own grief, bringing solace to others who understand their pain. Various events promote healing, camaraderie and remembrance of the family’s lost loved one, such as fishing, archery, rappelling, cupcake decorating, salve making and painting. There was also a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter to explore and a golf tournament hosted by the West Virginia National Guard Foundation and Gold Star Mothers.



New this year was a carnival for the kids and a football tailgate party, so no one missed their football game. Therapy animals were available on Saturday and provided by Mountaineer Therapy Dogs and long-time supporter Red Barn Stables.



Vendors such as Valley HealthCare System, Military One Source, Tricare, USO and Operation ActiVet were on site to assist with everything from financial questions and insurance to staying connected and healthy. This is part of the WVNG pledge to ensure that these heroes’ families have the resources and the support they need in their loved ones’ absences.



Sunday, a prayer breakfast was followed by the Honor and Remember ceremony, which included a video of the weekend, Missing Man recitation and Roll Call.



The weekend was completed with a rose laying ceremony. The Patriot Guard Riders acted as Color Guard.



The U.S. Congress designated the last Sunday in September as “Gold Star Mother’s Day” on June 23, 1936, which was expanded to Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day in 2012.

