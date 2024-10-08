Mobile District Volunteers Provide Support in Aftermath of Hurricane Helene

Photo By Nathan Wilkes | Dehyrl Middleton, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mobile District disaster...... read more read more Photo By Nathan Wilkes | Dehyrl Middleton, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mobile District disaster program manager, conducts an aerial assessment to begin quantifying the amount of debris that will need removal or clearance in South Carolina following Hurricane Helene Oct. 3, 2024. USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to the Hurricane Helene. see less | View Image Page

In response to Hurricane Helene’s devastation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, has deployed 24 volunteers to assist with recovery operations across the Southeast.



“Our volunteers have answered the call to serve, working side by side with other agencies to assist in every way they can,” said Dehyrl Middleton, USACE Mobile District Disaster Program manager. “They are using their expertise to help rebuild communities and restore essential services in areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene.”



These employees have stepped forward to support communities in Albany, Georgia; Tallahassee, Florida; Charlotte and Asheville, North Carolina; and Columbia, South Carolina, where the hurricane left a wake of destruction. Although the Mobile District is not leading the recovery efforts, the district’s volunteers are providing a necessary supporting role. They work alongside local, state, and federal agencies to restore essential services and infrastructure.



The volunteers are part of a broader USACE effort, which involves 208 personnel deployed to the affected areas, working in coordination with FEMA, state emergency agencies, and other federal partners.



Additionally, 65 USACE personnel are providing support remotely through “reach-back” operations, offering technical expertise, logistical coordination, and planning. To further strengthen the recovery efforts, USACE has deployed 218 contractor personnel to the field, adding critical capacity in debris management, temporary power, and infrastructure assessments.



The volunteers from the Mobile District are engaged in a range of essential missions, including debris cleanup, temporary power restoration, water and wastewater system assessments, and support for the Corps’ Deployable Tactical Operations System. These efforts are pivotal in ensuring that affected areas recover quickly and safely.





Debris cleanup is one of the most pressing needs in the immediate aftermath of a hurricane. Fallen trees, wreckage from damaged buildings, and other debris can block roadways, making it difficult for emergency services to reach affected areas. Volunteers from the Mobile District are working tirelessly to support cleanup operations in Albany, GA, and Tallahassee, FL. Their work is essential to ensuring that recovery operations can proceed smoothly and efficiently.



Restoring power is another critical need, as thousands of homes and businesses were left without electricity following the storm. Volunteers have been deployed to assess the power needs in affected communities and work closely with the Unified Command Power team. Their efforts are focused on setting up temporary generators at key facilities, including hospitals, emergency shelters, and water treatment plants, ensuring that essential services can continue uninterrupted. In cities like Tallahassee and Columbia, these power restoration efforts are making a significant impact, enabling communities to begin the long recovery process.



Water and wastewater systems are also a top priority, as damage to these systems can pose serious health risks in disaster-stricken areas. Volunteers are working in Charlotte and Asheville to assess the condition of water and wastewater treatment facilities damaged by the storm. Their assessments are helping local officials identify areas in need of immediate repair to restore clean water supplies and prevent potential contamination. This work is crucial for ensuring the health and safety of residents as they rebuild their lives in the wake of the hurricane.



In addition to these hands-on efforts, volunteers provide essential logistical and technical support through the DTOS. These mobile command centers, deployed in Charlotte and Asheville, allow for real-time coordination and communication between agencies on the ground. Personnel help manage the flow of information and resources, streamlining decision-making processes and ensuring that recovery efforts are effective and streamlined. Their role in facilitating the operation of DTOS units is critical to maintaining an organized and efficient response force.



“Their selfless dedication reflects not only their skills and professionalism but also their determination to help those in need, regardless of the challenges that lie ahead,” said Middleton. “As the Southeast rebuilds, the efforts of these volunteers serve as a reminder of the important role that individuals and agencies can play in helping communities recover from even the most devastating natural disasters.”



Beyond the Mobile District’s contributions, USACE has been tasked with 19 FEMA Mission Assignments totaling $63.28 million. These assignments include National Activation, Regional Activations, Temporary Emergency Power, Infrastructure Assessment, and Debris Management/Oversight. Additionally, USACE has issued $2.66 million in Flood Control and Coastal Emergency funding to provide flood response technical expertise and manage flood response supplies and equipment.



To date, USACE teams have assessed 69 water and 175 wastewater facilities in coordination with FEMA, the Environmental Protection Agency, and state agencies in North Carolina. Furthermore, USACE has deployed subject matter experts to South Carolina to offer technical assistance with infrastructure recovery and flood response.



“The deployment of our volunteers underscores the Mobile District’s unwavering commitment to public service and disaster recovery,” said Col. Jeremy Chapman, USACE Mobile District commander. “As recovery efforts continue, the Mobile District will remain a steadfast partner in the ongoing work to rebuild and restore normalcy in the hurricane-affected areas. From clearing debris to restoring power and assessing critical infrastructure, our volunteers are making a tangible difference that will resonate in these communities long after the immediate recovery phase has ended.”