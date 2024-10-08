Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRLC Celebrates the Navy's 249th Birthday

    NMRLC Celebrates Navy's 249th Birthday

    Photo By Julius Evans | NMRLC commanding officer, Capt. Christopher Barnes, CM1 Mitch Dotson and HN Matthew...... read more read more

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Story by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA

    NMRLC celebrated the United States Navy's 249th birthday in a ceremony that featured a Master of Ceremonies, the traditional cake cutting and an awesome video production that featured the Navy's incredible fleet and fleet personnel, in addition to the Secretary of the Navy, the Chief of Naval Operations and the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, Oct. 10.

    YN1 Brittany Sloan, NMRLC Detachment Portsmouth, greeted all comers as the master of ceremonies and described the theme of this year's Navy birthday as, "Warfighting Strength and Readiness," which directly aligns with CNO's priorities of having a superior maritime force, able to be inserted into any warfighting situation at a moment's notice.

    Command Master Chief Brandon Lindbeck was invited to the podium to read SecNav's letter and LSSN Carlinton Smith had the honor of reading the CNO's birthday letter to the fleet.

    After watching a widely distributed all-Navy video, the traditional cake cutting portion of the ceremony had one the command's eldest and youngest enlisted members approach the center stage. The commanding officer was presented with the first slice, as is customary. Then, the two Sailors dug in as part of the ceremony.

    In his closing remarks, Capt. Barnes, NMRLC commanding officer, shared his conviction with command personnel when he expressed that, "You are the warfighters. It's you who ensures material that leaves here is correct, properly packed, stowed and shipped. It's your shipmates and one day, it may be you, who receive this materiel. You make sure that it's right each and every time."

    He thanked everyone for their consistent efforts in delivering 'right on time' Expeditionary Medical System (EXMEDS).

    YN1 Sloan closed out the ceremony when she stated, "The U.S. Navy is always ready to defend our shores, maintain sea control, and protect our national security and economic interest," she said.

    Happy Birthday, United States Navy. We are looking forward to next year's 250th birthday.

