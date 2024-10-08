WADS integrates Navy assets into ACE exercise Felix Hawk 24-11

Courtesy Photo | The Western Air Defense Sector deployed a Battle Management Team in support of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Western Air Defense Sector deployed a Battle Management Team in support of exercise Felix Hawk 24-11 to the control tower on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., Aug. 27-28, 2024. This exercise demonstrated shifting operations from a centralized physical infrastructure to a network of smaller, dispersed locations that can complicate adversary planning and provide more options for joint force commanders. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Western Air Defense Sector’s 225th Air Defense Squadron deployed a Battle Management Team (BMT) in support of exercise Felix Hawk 24-11 to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., Aug. 27-28, 2024.



Felix Hawk 24-11 is a Continental NORAD Region (CONR) sponsored exercise which provided a regional and joint live-fly exercise that enabled NORAD operational and tactical forces to establish Agile Combat Employment (ACE) and Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) capabilities.



The WADS BMT deployed to a non-standard operating location to execute command and control during a live fly exercise with two Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Fighter Wing F-15s, five U.S. Navy Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ-132) EA-18G Growlers, and the 552nd Operations Group E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) off the Washington coast.



“In past ACE exercises, WADS has tested the BMT concept on the beaches of Oregon and Washington, operated out of a Radar Approach Control (RAPCON) in Louisiana and at an Air National Guard’s Control and Reporting Center in Mississippi,” explained 2nd Lt. Matthew Dawson, 225th ADS air battle manager. “What makes this exercise different is the BMT integrating with naval assets in an ACE environment while operating out of a Naval Air Station control tower.”



According to Master Sgt. Andrew Snyder, 225th ADS weapons director, "this event has been a valuable learning experience for our team and the Navy. We look forward to continuing to work together to improve our capabilities and increase our readiness."



“Overall, this exercise demonstrated shifting operations from a centralized physical infrastructure to a network of smaller, dispersed locations that can complicate adversary planning and provide more options for joint force commanders,” explained Maj. Blake Fair, 225th Air Defense Group director of exercises.



WADS will continue to expand its ability to deploy BMTs to austere and unpredictable locations that don’t typically possess the capabilities, equipment, and facilities to perform the Operation Noble Eagle mission.

Operation Noble Eagle is the name given to all North American Aerospace Defense Command aerospace warning, control, and defense missions in North America. Through Operation Noble Eagle, NORAD deters, detects, and defeats potential threats to U.S. and Canadian airspace 24/7/365.