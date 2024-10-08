The Challenge Behind the Coin: HM2 Huitt’s journey through service

Photo By Christopher Jones | Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Brylea Huitt, a proud native of Dallas, Texas, currently...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Brylea Huitt, a proud native of Dallas, Texas, currently stationed at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms displays the challenge coins she has collected throughout her career. Challenge coins have a long-standing tradition in military history, believed to date back to World War I, when service members carried coins as symbols of camaraderie and loyalty. Over the years, these coins have evolved into personalized tokens that represent unit pride, special achievements, or moments of recognition. Often given by commanding officers or peers, challenge coins serve as a meaningful reminder of the bonds formed and the milestones reached throughout a service member's career. see less | View Image Page

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Brylea Huitt, a proud native of Dallas, Texas, has carved out a distinguished path in the Navy, blending her passion for healthcare with service to her country.



Starting as a nurse’s assistant at the young age of just 16, Huitt’s calling to serve others naturally led her to the Navy, where she took on the role of a Corpsman.



“Joining the Navy was a clear choice for me — it allowed me to serve my country while pursuing my passion for helping others,” she said.



Huitt arrived at Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms in Dec. 2022 and plans to separate from the Navy in Jan. 2025.



Throughout her career, challenge coins have become meaningful symbols of her most memorable experiences in the Navy, each representing a personal story.



Challenge coins have a long-standing tradition in military history, believed to date back to World War I, when service members carried coins as symbols of camaraderie and loyalty. Over the years, these coins have evolved into personalized tokens that represent unit pride, special achievements, or moments of recognition. Often given by commanding officers or peers, challenge coins serve as a meaningful reminder of the bonds formed and the milestones reached throughout a service member's career.



Out of the many challenge coins Huitt has earned, three stand out as her favorites.



The First Coin: Gifted from an Admiral



Huitt’s most cherished challenge coin came as a surprise, as it was given to her by an Admiral.



“My top favorite challenge coin is the first one I ever received, which was from Rear Admiral Timothy Weber,” Huitt recalled. “During my time as a Hospital Apprentice at the 13 Area Branch Clinic at Camp Pendleton, I had the honor of giving him a tour and discussing all the impactful work we were doing there. Although I was initially nervous, it turned into a moment of immense pride for me.”



“Naval Medical Forces Pacific” is engraved on the coin. Naval Medical Forces Pacific is a key command within the U.S. Navy's medical structure, overseeing Navy Medicine's healthcare operations and support across the Pacific region. It provides medical expertise, readiness, and support to naval and joint forces, ensuring that service members are healthy, prepared, and able to perform their duties. It also plays a vital role in supporting humanitarian missions, disaster relief efforts, and maintaining force readiness in the Indo-Pacific area.



The coin represents a significant moment of recognition in the early days of Huitt’s career.



The Second Coin: A Scorpion from Bahrain



Her second favorite coin, shaped like a scorpion, was earned during her deployment from NMRTC Twentynine Palms to Isa Air Base in Bahrain. Modeled after the local 'death stalker' scorpion, the coin features the U.S. and Bahraini flags.



“I received this while serving at the Expeditionary Medical Clinic, where I cared for multiple deployed units and took on the roles of MEDEVAC (Medical Evacuation) coordinator and SAPR (Sexual Assault Prevention and Response) Victim’s Advocate,” Huitt explained.



The coin serves as a reminder of her pivotal role in supporting both the medical and emotional needs of her fellow service members.



The Third Coin: A Holographic Caduceus



Huitt’s third favorite coin is a holographic caduceus that comes complete with a removable sword.



“This thoughtful gift from the Physical Therapy department during deployment (to Bahrain) holds special significance to me, as it features the Hospital Corpsman Pledge on the back,” said Huitt.



The Hospital Corpsman Pledge highlights the Corpsman's dedication to providing compassionate and skilled medical care to all service members. It emphasizes loyalty to the Navy, maintaining the highest standards of performance, and upholding the trust placed in them by both patients and the Navy. The pledge reflects a commitment to preserving life, relieving suffering, and upholding professional ethics in every aspect of their duty.



Looking back on her years serving at NMRTC Twentynine Palms, Huitt’s deployment to Bahrain stands out as one of her most memorable experiences.



“It provided me with invaluable opportunities to travel to three different countries, assist diverse groups of locals and service members, and immerse myself in cultures I might never have experienced otherwise,” she exclaimed.



Huitt’s time as a Sailor in the Navy may be coming to a close, but her days of serving others in a healthcare setting are far from over.



“After separation from the Navy, I plan to return to Texas and begin school to become a Radiology Technician,” Huitt shared.



Huitt’s story helps exemplify the significance of challenge coins to service members — each one a tangible reminder of the dedication, service, and connections she has built throughout her career.