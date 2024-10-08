Hackathon Develops Solutions for Future Air Dominance

The Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center (AATC) recently hosted the first Agile Air Dominance (AADOM) Hackathon event to accelerate the development of cutting-edge solutions aimed at enhancing Air Dominance capabilities. The event brought together a diverse team of Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, active-duty and industry partners, all focused on a singular mission: to revolutionize how the Air Force prepares for and conducts air combat operations.



The AADOM campaign of learning aims to increase agility in developing and implementing new tactics, techniques and procedures (TTP). Traditionally, the process for introducing new capabilities into the Air Force has been slow and rigid, often lagging behind the pace of technological advancements and operational needs. This event sought to change that dynamic by bringing engineers and pilots together in a collaborative environment to rapidly prototype and test solutions in real-time.



“We are leveraging total force and industry engineering expertise, the Air Force Operational test community, and the “hackathon” format to place new TTP in front of operators as quickly as possible,” said Maj. Ryan McLean, a flight engineer for AATC. “The goal is to give operators training opportunities with evolving air dominance TTP before new technology is fielded, ensuring that our Air Dominance aircrew are already proficient and ready to integrate these advancements into their missions.”



The primary focus of the first AADOM Hackathon was the secure development of software for tablet devices that interface with aircraft systems through open architecture platforms. This approach allows air dominance aircrew to integrate real-time data into their mission, significantly enhancing situational awareness and decision-making capabilities for pilots. Engineers delivered and demonstrated new features such as air-to-air mission assignments and comprehensive views of tanker routes, enabling pilots to have a broader common operational picture than current systems allow.



By utilizing “loosely coupled” tablet-based solutions connected to integrated open architecture systems, the AADOM Hackathon model has created a pathway for rapid updates and secure enhancements to pilot tools while reducing the overall burden of testing, authorization, and certification processes. This end-to-end agility not only speeds up the deployment of new capabilities but also allows for continuous capability improvement based on pilot feedback and operational needs.



By providing pilots with advanced tools that can be quickly adapted and upgraded, the Air Force can remain agile in a rapidly evolving combat environment. The ability to update TTP and software in near real-time ensures that pilots are always equipped with the most current and effective tools for mission success.



“Future AADOM Hackathon events will build on the momentum generated here, focusing on enhanced Air Dominance data synchronization across the Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) space, including adaptation of new secure data sources and filling current capability gaps across the Combat and Mobility Air Forces,” McLean added. “These efforts are about more than just developing software—they’re about creating a more responsive and adaptable force that can quickly integrate new technologies, TTP, and strategies into operations.”



As the Air Force continues to invest in new CJADC2 technologies and infrastructure, the AADOM Hackathon model offers a blueprint for how to efficiently integrate these advancements into Air Dominance TTP. By bringing together diverse teams from across the total force, the Agile Air Dominance campaign of learning is ensuring that future capabilities are not only cutting-edge but also operationally relevant from day one.



“The demonstrations that I received, created right in that room, directly equate to increased lethality and survivability of our Air Dominance forces”, said Col. Daniel Wittmer, AATC commander. “These events bring together experts and offer them a chance to really dig into wicked problem sets and come up with game changing solutions. I am beyond excited to see what this continued campaign of learning will produce to meet key operational challenges in this critical time.”



With a series of AADOM Hackathons planned for the coming year, AATC and the total-force AADOM team are poised to lead the way in creating a more agile and capable force, ready to deter and defeat any adversary.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2024 Date Posted: 10.10.2024 12:41 Story ID: 482919 Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hackathon Develops Solutions for Future Air Dominance, by SMSgt Charles Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.