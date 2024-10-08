Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy, Army personnel support 2024 Cranfest celebration

    Fort McCoy, Army personnel support 2024 Cranfest celebration

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Cadets with the Wisconsin Challenge Academy participated in the 2024 Cranfest parade Sept. 29, 2024, at Warrens, Wis. The team of cadets earned "Best in Parade" for their performance during the event.

    Also participating was the Army Reserve's 204th Army Band. Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez also marched in the parade.
     
    Thousands of people attend Cranfest every year in Warrens. The event support is another part of regular Army community relations efforts.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

