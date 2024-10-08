Photo Essay: Fort McCoy, Army personnel support 2024 Cranfest celebration

Courtesy Photo | Members of the Army Reserve's 204th Army Band participate in the 2024 Cranfest parade...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the Army Reserve's 204th Army Band participate in the 2024 Cranfest parade Sept. 29, 2024, in Warrens, Wis. The band and other Army personnel supported the public event. Also supporting were cadets with the Wisconsin Challenge Academy. (U.S. Army Photo by Kaleen Holliday/88th Readiness Division Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Cadets with the Wisconsin Challenge Academy participated in the 2024 Cranfest parade Sept. 29, 2024, at Warrens, Wis. The team of cadets earned "Best in Parade" for their performance during the event.



Also participating was the Army Reserve's 204th Army Band. Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez also marched in the parade.



Thousands of people attend Cranfest every year in Warrens. The event support is another part of regular Army community relations efforts.



