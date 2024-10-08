Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A day in the life of a 97 TRS MTL

    A day in the life of a 97 TRS MTL

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss | A photo of the 97th Training Training Squadron (TRS) student patch at Altus Air Force...... read more read more

    ALTUS AFB, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Step into a day in the life of Tech. Sgt. Mario Perez, 97th Training Squadron military training leader, as he mentors our future Airmen through their journey in technical training at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 7, 2024. The 97th TRS provides technical training for C-17 Globemaster III aircraft loadmasters, and boom operators for the KC-135 Stratotanker and KC-46 Pegasus.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 10:50
    Story ID: 482906
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OKLAHOMA, US
    Hometown: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A day in the life of a 97 TRS MTL, by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    A day in the life of a 97 TRS MTL
    A day in the life of a 97 TRS MTL
    A day in the life of a 97 TRS MTL
    A day in the life of a 97 TRS MTL
    A day in the life of a 97 TRS MTL
    A day in the life of a 97 TRS MTL
    A day in the life of a 97 TRS MTL

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Altus AFB
    Boom Operator
    97th AMW
    Load Master
    MTL
    97th TRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download