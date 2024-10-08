A day in the life of a 97 TRS MTL

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss | A photo of the 97th Training Training Squadron (TRS) student patch at Altus Air Force...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss | A photo of the 97th Training Training Squadron (TRS) student patch at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 7, 2024. The 97th TRS trained more than 1,900 students in the 2024 fiscal year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss) see less | View Image Page