Luminary service honors Gold Star Families on Fort Novosel

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.--Fort Novosel honored fallen service members and their families during the annual Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day Luminary at Wings Chapel Sept. 29.

Gold Star Mother’s Day was established by President Roosevelt in 1936 to honor the mothers of deceased service members. For 88 years, on the last Sunday of Sept., family members and mothers of our fallen are honored for their sacrifice.

Soldiers, civilians, and Gold Star families attended the luminary service to join one another in remembering. Brig. Gen. Kenneth C. Cole, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Deputy Commanding General, spoke on the meaning behind the luminaries.

“Each luminary that we place here today will symbolize a legacy of courage, service and sacrifice that we will never forget,” said Cole. “We renew that promise with you today.”

Cole encouraged those in attendance to connect with the families after the service, to ask about their loved one’s story.

“Go out and meet them, listen to them. Our family has some of our finest and most meaningful memories with a gold star family,” said Cole, “the family of a friend that I lost.”

Chaplain (Capt.) Cody Coolidge read stories about each of the 10 fallen service members being honored, written by their family members. Luminaries were then placed by each photo as the names and stories were read.

Fort Novosel Garrison Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Scott Kennis provided the pastoral message to follow.

“When one gives his life for another, it is sacred. These actions reflect the image of God pressed into the human spirit of man yielding acts of valor and sacrifice that are difficult to comprehend to mortal minds.”

Kennis told the story of Horatio Spafford, author of the hymn ‘It is well with my soul’ which was sung by Sgt. 1st Class Deanna Lucchesi during the service.

“Horatio lost his 4 young children in one day when their vessel was struck by another while sailing to Europe,” said Kennis. “His loss over time became scars, those scars became a song as he tried to make sense of it all and turned to his faith. He penned the words that we heard earlier ‘When peace like a river, attendeth my way. When sorrows like sea billows roll. Whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say, it is well, it is well, with my soul.’”

After a moment of silence for all the nation’s fallen service members, Kennis closed with a message to the gold star families in attendance.

“Our country remembers your loved one and the sacrifice they made for freedom today,” said Kennis. “As long as we are a nation their memory will never be forgotten.”