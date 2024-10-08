Live in the West Region? Update Your TRICARE Payment Information With TriWest

Courtesy Photo | If you live in the West Region, providing your recurring payment information to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | If you live in the West Region, providing your recurring payment information to TriWest Healthcare Alliance now will help make sure that you and your family maintain your coverage in 2025. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Do you currently live in the West Region? Or, do you live in one of the six states (Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin) moving to the West Region in 2025 as part of TRICARE’s new regional contracts? If you pay for your TRICARE coverage via credit card or bank electronic funds transfer, you can now securely give your recurring payment information to the incoming West Region contractor, TriWest Healthcare Alliance.



“It’s quick and easy to give TriWest your recurring payment information online,” said Lina Blas, enrollment analyst, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. “Adding your payment method now will help make sure you don’t lose health coverage in 2025.”



In the coming days, you may get an email or letter from TriWest. This message will let you know that you can set up your payment information online or download a printable Automatic Payment Authorization Form for mailing to provide your recurring payment information.



TriWest will not charge your recurring payment method before Jan. 1, 2025. But it will need to have your payment information on file before Dec. 31. Your recurring payment information won’t automatically transfer from Health Net Federal Services, LLC or Humana Military.



If you don’t provide TriWest with payment information before Jan. 1, you may be involuntarily disenrolled from TRICARE and lose your health coverage.



Don’t cancel your current recurring payment method after you’ve set up your new payments with TriWest. If you live in the West Region on Jan. 1, HNFS and Humana Military will stop collecting payments after your December payment.



You don’t need to take any action if:



• You pay by a military pay system allotment. Allotment payments will transfer automatically.

• You live in a state that’s staying in the East Region. Humana Military will keep your current payment information on file.

• You have TRICARE For Life, the US Family Health Plan, or a TRICARE health plan overseas. The new contracts won’t affect you.



To securely give your payment information to TriWest:



1. Visit tricare.mil/west.

2. Look for information and the link on how to securely set up your recurring payments.

3. Select the link. Then, select the “New User? Sign Up Now” option.

4. You’ll be asked to input your email address. A verification code will be sent to you.

5. Check your email for the verification code. Then, enter it to continue.

6. Complete the information requested (name, address, etc.) in the secure forms.

7. Select your payment method.

8. Complete all fields.

9. Submit.



Providing your recurring payment information to TriWest now will help make sure that you and your family maintain your coverage in 2025. And it’s one thing you can check off your list before TRICARE Open Season, which starts Nov. 11.



You’ll hear more about other actions you may need to take as we approach TRICARE Open Season. For now, you should:



• Check DEERS to confirm your information is current. This will help make sure you don’t miss important communications about your TRICARE benefit and upcoming changes.

• Keep an eye on the Contract Transition FAQs. This page will be updated with answers to commonly asked questions.

• Stay in the know by signing up for email alerts from TRICARE.



Would you like the latest TRICARE news sent to you by email? Visit TRICARE Subscriptions, and create your personalized profile to get benefit updates, news, and more.