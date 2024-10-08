YPG Fire Department uses fun tools to teach fire safety

Photo By Ana Henderson | During this year’s Fire Prevention Week, the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Fire...... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | During this year’s Fire Prevention Week, the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Fire Department (YPG FD) made sure the YPG community, regardless of age, learned about fire safety. Here, YPG Fire Inspector Brad Henderson leads students through the inflatable Education Fire House at YPG's Fire Station #2. see less | View Image Page

During this year’s Fire Prevention Week, the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Fire Department (YPG FD) made sure the YPG community, regardless of age, learned about fire safety.



New this year was an extra emphasis on teaching the workforce.



The department used an inflatable house with printed images of household dangers and tips of what action to take if found in those scenarios. YPG Fire Inspector Brad Henderson led students through the Education Fire House when students visited Fire Station #2 on the Howard Cantonment.



The FD placed that same house at the Kofa Cantonment Area station so the mission workforce could learn about household fire dangers, too. The adults received a tour from firefighters and the fire prevention inspector. The workforce and children alike practiced exiting through the inflatable fire house's window, which they all appeared to enjoy.



To kick off Fire Prevention week, which ran from Oct. 6 -12, 2024 James D. Price Elementary School students visited YPG Fire Station #2 as did the children for YPG’s Child Development Center later in the week.



The elementary students toured the fire house where YPG firefighters live during their 24-hour shifts. Fire Prevention Inspector Tarnell Pritchett spoke to them about fire safety and answered their questions.



The Munition and Weapons test officers who visited the fire house also got a tour, were able to see the inside of the fire truck and checkout the tools firefighters use. They also picked up some goodies from the promotional items table.



Back on the Howard Cantonment, students got to hold and aim the fire hose at a bucket to see if they could hold it steady enough to move the bucket, while water gushed out. Firefighters of course helped them handle the powerful hose.



On one of the days the FD hosted a pancake breakfast where firefighters made pancakes and mingled with community members who stopped by for breakfast. They used the breakfast as a time to educate the community about fire dangers and how to survive them.



The YPG FD also urged everyone they encountered to have working smoke alarms in every bedroom and outside each sleeping area, test alarms once month and replace any that are 10 years old. The National Fire Protection Association finds that smoke alarms reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by 54%.



With fire prevention week wrapping up remember, the slogan this year, Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!