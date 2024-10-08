La. Guard cavalry squadron welcomes new commander

PINEVILLE, La. – Lt. Col. Joseph Carey relinquished command of the Louisiana National Guard’s 2nd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Lt. Col. John Waller during an official change of command ceremony at the unit’s headquarters, “Fort Humbug,” in Shreveport, Oct. 6.



Carey has served as the 2-108th’s commander since February 2023 and is now serving at the LANG’s Joint Force Headquarters as the Force Modernization Officer.



Prior to the ceremony, Waller, a Shreveport native, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel. He enlisted in the Louisiana Army National Guard in 1996 and later attended the LANG Officer Candidate School, commissioning as a second lieutenant in 2001.



“It is my great honor to stand before you as a successor to the lineage of cavalry commanders who, for nearly two decades, have set the example for professionalism, patriotism and a sincere commitment to the betterment of their unit, their Troopers and the Louisiana National Guard,” said Waller. “Lt. Col. Joe Carey, you set an example here that is the absolute model that we should all be trying to emulate as commanders. Your commitment to these Soldiers, your skills as a commander and your vision for what this unit could be were essential in navigating the challenges and opportunities during your time in command. Your efforts have resulted in a squadron that clearly set itself apart from its sister battalions across the State.”



Waller currently resides in Bossier City with his wife, Mary Lea, and their three children. He holds a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science with minors in mathematics and accounting from Northwestern State University. He also holds a master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in human resources from American Military University. Waller works full time as the squadron’s administrative officer.



Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana, presided over the ceremony and praised both commanders.



“Lt. Col. Carey, you have done a phenomenal job the last 18 months as commander of the squadron. Moving on is always difficult, but we need you at the next level, and I’m very proud to have you on my team,” said Friloux. Addressing Waller, he added, “Lt. Col. Waller, you’ve earned this. You’ve held every position you needed and excelled in each. I know you’ll do just as well as the squadron commander. I can’t wait to see where you take this.”



In a time-honored tradition known as the passing of the organizational colors, Lt. Col. Carey received the battalion colors from Command Sgt. Maj. Terry Trammell before passing them to Maj. Gen. Friloux, symbolizing his relinquishment of command. Friloux then handed the colors to Lt. Col. Waller, marking the beginning of Waller’s command. Finally, Waller returned the colors to Trammell to complete the ceremony.



During the ceremony, Carey, a Tioga native, was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his tenure as commander of the 2-108th.



“Commanding the 2-108th CAV has been an honor. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together,” said Carey. “Col. Lloyd, thank you for your friendship, guidance and trust. You gave me the latitude to command, and I’ll always be grateful. Lt. Col. Waller, I wish you and the squadron all the luck and success in future endeavors. I have no doubt that the squadron will reach new heights under your leadership. Maj. Gen. Friloux, thank you, again, for the privilege of commanding your cavalry squadron. It has truly been a highlight of my career, and as I look across the formation, I am confident that these Troopers can and will accomplish any assignment you task them with.”



Headquartered in Shreveport, Louisiana, the 2-108th consists of Headquarters and Headquarters Troop in Shreveport, A Troop in Natchitoches, B Troop in Shreveport, C Troop in Coushatta and D Company of the 199th Brigade Support Battalion in Shreveport.



The 2-108th can trace its origins back to 1861, when it was formed by combining units from the old Louisiana militia regiments with volunteers to form the 2nd Louisiana Cavalry Regiment. The squadron has been federally activated multiple times throughout its history, including deployments during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004, Operation New Dawn in 2010 and Operation Inherent Resolve in 2021. The unit has also responded to numerous domestic crises including Hurricanes Gustav, Ike, Laura, Ida and Francine; the COVID-19 response; the 2021 winter storm and the major floods of 2016 across Louisiana.

