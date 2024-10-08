Ensuring Every Voice Counts: The Crucial Role of Voting Rights for U.S. Soldiers Overseas.

CAMP KOŚCIUSZKO, Poland – American citizens enjoy many unalienable rights, including freedom of religion, freedom of speech, and the right to vote. Soldiers are no

exception, and many are casting their votes for the upcoming presidential election while overseas.



At Camp Kościuszko, in Poznań, Poland, Soldiers have multiple ways to participate in the election. Some can vote online. Others apply to vote in person at their local post office. Both methods allow Soldiers to exercise their civic duty.



“It’s a very simple process,” said Justin Taylor, a postal supervisor at the Camp Kościuszko Post Office. “If they are already registered voters, they can choose one of two routes. They can either go to the website FVAP.gov and request a ballot, or they can come to the post office where we have pre-printed write-in ballots available for them to fill out. We’re currently dispatching about ten ballots a day from here, so the process is working, and we’re slowly getting the word out so that every vote counts.”



Voting overseas wasn’t always as efficient as it is today. In the past, many Soldiers lacked the necessary information and tools. Former U.S. Soldier Annabel Pacheco, the installation voting officer for Camp Kościuszko, wanted to be part of the change.



“When I was deployed here at Camp Kościuszko, I used to work in the post office,” she said. “At the time, we didn’t have the service available to soldiers, retirees, and civilians. They didn’t know the system, the procedure, or how to register. I took it upon myself to take the initiative when the task was handed to me and wanted to steer it in a positive

direction by informing others of the process.”



Some service members have already voted or plan to vote. U.S. Army Capt. Jared Watson, assigned to V Corps, has already taken advantage of the service.



“The importance of voting to me is that it's something that allows everyone to have their voice be heard at whatever level,” said Watson. “It allows you to feel like your opinions matter and your feelings matter, but your rights matter when you're trying to protect and ensure that your and others' rights are being protected at the federal level.”



The importance of U.S. Soldiers voting overseas extends beyond simply fulfilling a civic duty. For the men and women who defend democracy, voting is both a privilege and an

obligation, that connects them to the country they serve and the ideals they protect. As Soldiers cast their ballots from overseas, they exercise their right to vote and reinforce

the values that define America.

