NMRLC Member Becomes U.S. Citizen

Photo By Julius Evans | LSSR Andrea Ordinola Valdez is surrounded by supporters from her command who accompanied here in her journey of becoming a United States citizen during the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America ceremony, held Oct. 8.

Congratulations LSSR Andrea Ordinola Valdez, on becoming a United States citizen, Oct. 8, 2024, during the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America ceremony.



Throughout our history, the United States has welcomed immigrants from all over the world who have helped shape and define our country. Granting citizenship to eligible lawful permanent residents is vital to our nation’s security, economic prosperity, and a future built on the principles of the U.S. Constitution.



"The Navy is the most powerful and greatest institution worldwide, so I was excited when my recruiter told me I had the requirements to join, such as having a green card, a Social Security number, and my certificates and academic degrees," said Ordinola Valdez. "I was interested in the rate or career related to business, logistics and administration."



Ordinola Valdez attended one of Peru’s most prestigious universities, Universidad Nacional de San Agustin, studying economics and logistics and earning an undergraduate degree. Additionally, she has a master's in business management and a PhD in administration.



She was a professor in universities in Tacna, Jorge Basadre Grohmann University, and Private University of Tacna. She studied at San Agustin University and held the number one ranked position during the development of her career. She also won the Criscos Scholarship to study in Argentina, and ultimately returned to the city where she was born to share her knowledge with local youth in Tacna.



"My parents always taught me ethics, honesty and the importance of work, since work dignifies human beings," said Ordinola Valdez. "I'm a person with solid ethical values and a professional at work. These are the values that my parents instilled in me."



Today, Ordinola Valdez serves as a logistics specialist responsible for operating financial accounting systems and managing inventories of repair parts and general supplies that support ships, squadrons and shore-based activities.



"I like all the activities in the office and in the storerooms, the training to learn more about the Navy and the different programs, and to learn more about logistics," said Ordinola Valdez. "It is the perfect job that combines physical and mental activity."



