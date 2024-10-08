Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR. STEVEN W. FIELDS BECOMES THE SENIOR ENLISTED LEADER FOR SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND EUROPE

    GARMISH, GERMANY

    09.25.2024

    Story by Sgt. Xzavier Marte and Sgt. Gabriel Rivera

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - Command Sgt. Maj. Steven W. Fields accepted the organizational colors of Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) from Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy M. Lile during a change of responsibility ceremony at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Sept 25, 2024.
    “I think I’m leaving behind a tight and cohesive Special Operations Command Europe enterprise… It's a tight team that brings a lot of experience from 20 years of Global War On Terrorism and has been able to adapt those techniques and procedures on competition in this theater,” said Lile.
    The custodian of the organizational colors is the senior enlisted leader of the unit and principal enlisted advisor to the commander. The change of responsibility signifies the outgoing SOCEUR command senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Lile, transferring his responsibility to the incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Fields.
    “I am honored and eager to work alongside such an experienced and dedicated team. Being entrusted as the next senior enlisted leader for SOCEUR is a privilege, and I am ready to meet it head-on,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Fields after receiving the colors.
    SOCEUR ensures the U.S. special operations forces within their area are properly equipped, trained, and employed throughout Europe.
    “I look forward to building upon the strong foundation already in place,” said Fields. He said he felt prepared to bring a new energy and continued commitment as the next senior enlisted leader.
    Command Sgt. Maj. Fields will serve alongside Special Operations Command Europe’s commander, Lt. Gen. Richard E. Angle, in Stuttgart, Germany.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 03:42
    Story ID: 482882
    Location: GARMISH, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR. STEVEN W. FIELDS BECOMES THE SENIOR ENLISTED LEADER FOR SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND EUROPE, by SGT Xzavier Marte and SGT Gabriel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United States Army
    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe
    StrongerTogether
    SOFinEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download