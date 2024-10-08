COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR. STEVEN W. FIELDS BECOMES THE SENIOR ENLISTED LEADER FOR SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND EUROPE

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - Command Sgt. Maj. Steven W. Fields accepted the organizational colors of Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) from Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy M. Lile during a change of responsibility ceremony at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Sept 25, 2024.

“I think I’m leaving behind a tight and cohesive Special Operations Command Europe enterprise… It's a tight team that brings a lot of experience from 20 years of Global War On Terrorism and has been able to adapt those techniques and procedures on competition in this theater,” said Lile.

The custodian of the organizational colors is the senior enlisted leader of the unit and principal enlisted advisor to the commander. The change of responsibility signifies the outgoing SOCEUR command senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Lile, transferring his responsibility to the incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Fields.

“I am honored and eager to work alongside such an experienced and dedicated team. Being entrusted as the next senior enlisted leader for SOCEUR is a privilege, and I am ready to meet it head-on,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Fields after receiving the colors.

SOCEUR ensures the U.S. special operations forces within their area are properly equipped, trained, and employed throughout Europe.

“I look forward to building upon the strong foundation already in place,” said Fields. He said he felt prepared to bring a new energy and continued commitment as the next senior enlisted leader.

Command Sgt. Maj. Fields will serve alongside Special Operations Command Europe’s commander, Lt. Gen. Richard E. Angle, in Stuttgart, Germany.

