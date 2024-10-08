199th, 19th, 27th Squadrons Depart the 18th Wing

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan. – Airmen from the 199th and 19th Fighter Squadrons, and the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron will return home this October after completing their six-month deployment in support of Kadena Air Base’s modernization plan of retiring the aging fleet of F-15C/D Eagle aircraft.



While deployed at Kadena, they maintained a steady fighter presence, acting as a deterrent to enemies, performing training exercises to hone their battle readiness further and enhancing their pilot’s experience while flying in a new environment.



They traveled to partner and allied countries, such as Australia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore, furthering our ties by conducting bilateral training and performing exercises together. The squadrons also interacted with sister services, working with them and learning from each other on the differences in equipment and procedures.



“Sometimes the job can be very demanding,” said the U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Vasquez, 27th EFGS F-22A Raptor crew chief.



Beyond their interactions with allies and partners, these squadrons conducted Agile Combat Employment operations, which involve distributing units and capabilities across various locations. This shift in operational approach is designed to enhance the flexibility and survivability of forces, allowing the Air Force to refocus and restructure towards great power competition.



“We have been conducting alert missions,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kainoa Pagente, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-22A Raptor crew chief. “We were filling the roles for Kadena, and Okinawa as a whole; having jets ready 24/7 to react to any forces if necessary.”

