Lt. Gen. Jost Assumes Command of USFJ, 5AF

YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN- U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen F. Jost assumed command of United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force from Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp during a change of command ceremony on Yokota Air Base, Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 8.



U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, presided over the U.S. Forces Japan change of command while U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura L. Lenderman, deputy commander, Pacific Air Forces, subsequently presided over the 5th Air Force change of command.



Paparo not only recognized the accomplishments and dedication of the two lieutenant generals, but also acknowledged the ever-growing strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance in one of the most critical regions on the globe.



“We have the most challenging set of adversaries in the People's Republic of China, Russia, North Korea and violent extremist groups,” said Paparo. “Given the dangerous security environment, our adversaries’ transactional symbiosis among them … more than at any other time in recent history, our troops, our alliances, and our partnerships must be ready.”



Lieutenant Gen. Rupp, having commanded USFJ and 5th Air Force since Aug. 27, 2021, has overseen the operations of the 66,000 servicemembers of USFJ while being at the forefront of the U.S.–Japan Alliance and working to enhance regional security through the execution of joint, multilateral exercises, and close coordination with the Japanese government.



Notably, he shaped the establishment of multiple information-sharing systems, such as the Bilateral Intelligence Analysis Cell and the growth of U.S. Space Force capabilities in Japan. His leadership on servicemember quality of life issues will be one of the most lasting legacies of his service, having championed access to medical care, school age programs, and childcare.



“I am immensely proud of the accomplishments that have strengthened our Alliance with the Japan Self-Defense Force,” Rupp said. “We faced unprecedented challenges but rose to meet them head on by fostering a partnership built on mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to the security of the Indo-Pacific region.”



Lieutenant Gen. Jost comes to Japan from United States Transportation Command at Norfolk Naval Station, Va., where he served as the commander of the Joint Enabling Capabilities Command. He is a command pilot with more than 2,700 flight hours in the T-37, T-38, F-16C/D and F- 35A. He has flown missions in support of South Korea defense obligations and operations Iraqi Freedom, Southern Watch and Noble Eagle.



“I look forward to working alongside you as we continuously, deliberately, and urgently work to make the U.S.-Japan Alliance ever-stronger,” said Jost. “As we do so, we must be ever mindful that we are all U.S. Ambassadors in many respects while serving our great nation abroad.”



Jost was last stationed in Japan from 2011 to 2012 where he was the deputy commander of the 35th Operations Group and later the director of staff of the 35th Fighter Wing at Misawa Air Base, Japan.



In their remarks, both leaders reflected on the strength and resilience of the U.S.-Japan Alliance and it continuing to serve as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific for decades to come.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2024 Date Posted: 10.10.2024 02:04 Story ID: 482876 Location: JP Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Jost Assumes Command of USFJ, 5AF, by Capt. Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.