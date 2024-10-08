Shaping a more lethal, lighter, and tactical force: Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) Rotation 25-01

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado | U.S Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and 196th Infantry Brigade,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado | U.S Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and 196th Infantry Brigade, host Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James J. Mingus during JPMRC 25-01 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — To provide leaders and the combined joint force a lethal division, the 25th Infantry Division’s primary focus is tailored to employ large-scale combat operations, commitment to readiness, and deployment of combat credible forces.



Consistent building and deployment of readiness are achieved through four points: Transformation in Contact (TiC), Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) Hawaii, Operation Pathways, and JPMRC X (exportable).



JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are likely to operate. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from the U.S. Joint Forces, all Army components, and multinational allies and partners.



The Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. James J. Mingus, observed JPMRC training events on Oahu with the 25th Infantry Division (25ID) and the 196th Infantry Brigade, where he was hosted by the division's commanding general, Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans.



Evans emphasizes the importance of the JPMRC exercise in fostering joint operations.



“We are using JPMRC and our Warfighter Exercise in December to validate our transformation in contact construct with the 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team along with those lessons learned from 101st Airborne and 10th Mountain Division,” he said. “Innovation never stops at our level. We are in a relentless pursuit of excellence and strive to get 1% better every day.”



Through the campaign of learning, the 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team (2LBCT) sets to validate the division’s TiC efforts during this year’s JPMRC iteration.



From 2LBCT, Multiple Variants of the Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount (STEED), Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport (S-MET), Skydio X10D Drone, and Thales Modular Universal Battery Charger are all essential pieces of equipment being used to hone and improve the division’s warfighting capabilities.



Mingus observed training aimed at testing the division’s capabilities to respond to complex operational scenarios. JPMRC serves as an essential platform for evaluating the Army’s ability to operate effectively across multiple domains, including land, air, and cyber.



“The 25th Infantry Division is a critical component of our efforts in the Pacific,” Mingus said. “Readiness and partnership with our multinational partners are vital as we navigate an evolving landscape.”



The exercise involves service members from various branches of the U.S. military and multinational allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific Region, all engaged in live, virtual, and constructive training components, which generates a realistic and challenging experience for all participants.



After conducting a JPMRC rotation or training event, the Theater Army projects combat-credible forces, through Operation Pathways, forward into the Indo-Pacific and Asia. Operation Pathways is the United States Army Pacific’s operational approach to campaigning that applies readiness of combat-credible forces to build joint readiness, strengthen interoperability with our Allies and partners, and deny key terrain – human and physical – to our adversaries.